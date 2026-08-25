New Audi Q3 Debuts In India Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Audi has debuted the third-generation Q3 in India ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in October. The new Q3 made its global debut last year with a sharper design, a new cabin and several tech upgrades over the outgoing model. It is also the first of three new Audi models lined up for India. The A5 and Q9 are set to follow in 2027.

Audi Q3: Exterior

The new Q3 is bigger than the outgoing model and looks considerably sharper. The front-end gets split LED headlights and a wide grille, which is different from the global-spec model. The lower part of the bumper gets a honeycomb-patterned air intake and a silver skid plate.

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The side profile remains recognisably Q3, but there are some new details. It gets body-coloured cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and a chrome strip around the window line.

Towards the rear, the Q3 gets split tail-lamps joined by an LED light strip, with an illuminated Audi logo sitting between them. The tailgate is topped by a prominent roof spoiler, while the bumper gets a sculpted design with faux air outlets and a silver skid plate.

Audi Q3: Interior

Coming to the interior, the Q3 gets a completely new dashboard, centred around a panoramic display with an 11.9-inch digital instruments display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen. The infotainment system runs on Android Automotive OS and is angled towards the driver.

There is a shelf-like section below the touchscreen, separated from the lower dashboard by a slim strip of ambient lighting. Unlike some of Audi's larger models, the Q3 does not get a separate display for the front passenger.

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The carmaker has also freed up space around the centre console by moving the gear selector to behind the steering wheel. The arrangement means the conventional drive selector is no longer sitting on the centre console, while the lighting and wiper functions are housed on the other side.

Audi Q3: Engine

Audi has confirmed that the India-spec Q3 will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 200 bhp and 320 Nm. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with power sent to all four wheels through Audi's Quattro system.

Audi Q3: Expected Price and rivals

The new Q3 will be locally assembled in India and is expected to go on sale in October. It will continue to sit at the entry point of Audi's SUV range in India, taking on cars like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. For reference, the existing MY25 Q3 is priced from Rs 43.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect prices for the new-gen to start at around Rs 53-55 lakh (ex-showroom).