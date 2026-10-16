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New Audi Q3 Launched In India At Rs 51.99 Lakh

Jafar Rizvi
last published date : 16 October 2026, 21:03 IST
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New Audi Q3 Launched In India At Rs 51.99 Lakh
Highlights
  • The new Q3 is locally assembled at Audi’s plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm
  • Made its India debut in August 2026

Audi has launched the new Q3 in India, with the third-generation model offered in two variants, Nova and Zenith, priced from Rs 51.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV made its India debut in August 2026 and is being locally assembled at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVIPL) plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Also Read: 2026 Audi Q3 Review: Sharper Than Ever

New Audi Q3: Exterior

Audi Q3 2026 37

The new Q3 looks sharper than its predecessor, with a split-headlight setup and a wide front grille. The India-spec version gets a different grille design from the global model; however, the treatment given to Audi’s four rings is similar to its international counterpart. The lower bumper features a honeycomb-patterned air intake and a silver skid plate.

The changes are more subtle along the sides. The overall shape is still familiar, but the new Q3 gets body-coloured cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and a chrome strip running around the window line.

Audi Q3 2026 36

At the back, the split tail-lamps are linked by an LED light bar, with an illuminated Audi logo sitting in the middle. There’s also a prominent roof spoiler, while the sculpted bumper gets faux air outlets and a silver skid plate.

Five exterior colours are available: Mythos Black, Tambora Grey, Navarra Blue, Sage Green and Glacier White.

New Audi Q3: Interior And Features

Audi Q3 2026 7

The cabin is a bigger departure from the outgoing model. The dashboard now gets a panoramic display setup, comprising an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen. The infotainment system runs on Android Automotive OS and is angled towards the driver. There’s no separate screen for the front passenger, unlike in some of Audi’s larger models.

Audi has also moved the gear selector from the centre console to a stalk behind the steering wheel, freeing up more space between the front seats. The lighting and wiper functions are housed on the other side of the steering wheel.

Audi Q3 2026 15

The higher-spec Zenith gets a 12-speaker, 420W SONOS sound system, a head-up display and fast USB charging for both rows. It also gets Digital Matrix LED headlights, lane and orientation lighting, and customisable digital light signatures for the front lights’ coming-home and leaving-home functions. It further gets a twin-spoke sport leather steering wheel, flat at the top and bottom.

Interior colour options include Tamarind Brown and Pergament Beige.

New Audi Q3: Engine

Audi Q3 2026 42

Both variants are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It works with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while power is sent to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro system which is offered as standard. Audi claims the new Q3 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 229 kmph.

New Audi Q3: Rivals

Audi Q3 2026 20

At Rs 51.99 lakh, the Q3 will take on the BMW X1, priced at Rs 49.90 lakh for the long-wheelbase petrol version, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, which costs Rs 51.80 lakh for the petrol variant. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The new Q3 is also the first of three new Audi models planned for India. The A5 and Q9 are expected to follow in 2027.

# Audi india# 2026 Audi Q3# New Gen Audi Q3# New Audi Q3# New Audi Q3 launch# New Audi Q3 Price# New Audi Q3 features# New Audi Q3 details# New Audi Q3 Launch# Audi Q3# 2027 Audi Q3# Third Gen Audi Q3# Audi Cars India# Audi Cars# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
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Learn more about Audi New Q3

Audi New Q3
Audi New Q3
*Expected Price
₹ 60 - 75 लाख
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