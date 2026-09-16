New Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Honda Unicorn: Which Makes More Sense?

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 has arrived as part of the Pulsar's 25th-anniversary celebrations, and in doing so, it has received one of the most comprehensive updates in its history. But the motorcycle it arguably needs to beat isn't another Pulsar. It is the Honda Unicorn.

Both motorcycles cater to buyers who want a comfortable, everyday motorcycle with a little more performance than a conventional 125cc commuter. But their approaches are quite different. The Pulsar wants to add some attitude and technology to the formula, while the Unicorn continues to focus on simplicity, comfort and refinement.

Here's how the two stack up.

Design: Pulsar Has More Attitude

The difference is immediately obvious.

The Honda Unicorn has always followed a conservative design philosophy. Its long, clean profile, large tank and premium-looking front cowl give it a mature appearance. Honda's current Unicorn gets an LED headlamp and a digital instrument panel, but its overall design remains understated.

The Pulsar, meanwhile, is much more muscular. It retains the signature Pulsar tank and silhouette, but gets sharper detailing and a redesigned LED headlamp. Bajaj has deliberately evolved the original design rather than replacing it completely. The result is a motorcycle that still looks recognisably like the OG Pulsar but feels considerably more contemporary.

For buyers who want something understated, the Unicorn has the edge. If road presence matters, the Pulsar is the more obvious choice.

Ergonomics & Weight: The Unicorn Is Lighter, But the Pulsar Feels More Agile

This is an interesting one because, on paper, the Honda is actually lighter.

The Unicorn weighs 139 kg, while the new Pulsar 150 is listed at 141 kg. The Honda also has a 798 mm seat height, 1,335 mm wheelbase and 187 mm ground clearance.

The Pulsar's claimed kerb weight is around 141 kg, with a 785 mm seat height according to current specification listings.

So while the Unicorn has a 2 kg advantage on the scales, the Pulsar's revised chassis, lower seat and changed weight distribution make it feel very easy to manoeuvre.

The Unicorn's ergonomics are quintessentially commuter-friendly, with a long, comfortable seat and an upright riding position. Honda itself highlights the long seat and monoshock as key comfort features.

The Pulsar is also comfortable, but its footpegs and handlebar position give it a slightly sportier flavour. Its lower seat should also make it more approachable for shorter riders.

Engine: Pulsar Has More Power, Unicorn Has More Torque

This is probably the closest battle.

The Unicorn uses a 162.71cc single-cylinder engine producing 13 BHP at 7,500 rpm and 14.8 Nm at 5,250 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The Pulsar 150, despite having a smaller 149.5cc engine, produces 13.8 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Bajaj has also revised the gearbox, claiming up to 12 per cent higher tractive effort at the wheel, particularly in the lower gears.

That gives the Pulsar a slight advantage in outright power, while the Unicorn produces more peak torque and does so considerably lower in the rev range.

In the real world, this translates into two slightly different personalities. The Unicorn's engine is tuned for relaxed, effortless commuting, while the Pulsar feels more responsive and eager when you open the throttle.

The Pulsar also gets a new engine and gearbox, and Bajaj claims 85 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000 rpm, which makes it particularly usable in stop-go traffic.

Features: Pulsar Wins This One Easily

This is where the generation gap between the two motorcycles becomes most apparent.

The Unicorn gets the basics right. There is an LCD digital panel, LED headlamp, 15W USB-C charging, monoshock suspension, side-stand engine cut-off and ABS.

The Pulsar, however, goes considerably further. Depending on the variant, you get a 5-inch colour LCD or 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and, on the top variant, Bluetooth + Wi-Fi connectivity with Google Maps mirroring. The TFT also displays call and message alerts, music controls, gear position, fuel information and other riding data.

Then there are three ride modes — Road, Rain and Sport — and Crawl Tech, which is designed to make low-speed traffic easier to manage.

The higher Pulsar variants also get ISG-based automatic start-stop functionality, LED lighting and Type-C USB charging

In comparison, the Unicorn is deliberately simple.

And that isn't necessarily a bad thing. For someone who doesn't care about Bluetooth or navigation, the Honda's simpler approach could actually be an advantage.

But purely on equipment, the Pulsar is in another league.

Price: Almost Too Close To Call

This is where things get particularly interesting.

The new Pulsar 150 starts at Rs. 1.15 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, going up to Rs. 1.23 lakh for the top-spec split-seat TFT version.

The Honda Unicorn is currently listed at around Rs. 1.15 lakh ex-showroom, making the starting prices of the two motorcycles almost identical.

That makes the Pulsar's feature advantage particularly significant. At virtually the same starting price, it offers a more extensive technology package, while its higher variants give buyers the option of spending more for the TFT, navigation and additional equipment.

The Unicorn, however, keeps things simple with a single variant.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Honda Unicorn

These two motorcycles may occupy the same broad segment, but they are no longer trying to appeal to exactly the same buyer.

So if your priority is comfort, simplicity and a relaxed riding experience, the Unicorn remains a very strong choice.

But if you want performance, handling, technology and a little more attitude, the new Pulsar 150 makes a very convincing case, especially when you consider that its starting price is almost identical to the Honda.