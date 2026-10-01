New BMW 3 Series Unveiled: Performance-Oriented M350 And Plug-In Hybrid Models Announced
- New BMW i3 debuts as the electric 3 Series with up to 912 km of range
- BMW M350 xDrive gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid powertrain
- Two four-cylinder petrol variants will join the new 3 Series range at launch
Following the showcase of the first-ever electric 3 Series sedan - the BMW i3, BMW has now unveiled the eighth-generation BMW 3 Series sedan. Built on BMW’s CLAR platform, the new 3 Series range will be offered with a mix of petrol, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
BMW 3 Series: Petrol, Mild Hybrid & PHEV
As for the ICE and hybrid models, BMW will have a four-cylinder petrol engine. However, the carmaker has not revealed any specifications, however, we believe it will be a 2.0-litre motor. All petrol engines for the new BMW 3 Series feature the latest generation of BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.
Also Read: BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 Series
Having said that, there will be a performance variant – BMW M350 xDrive – powered by an M-tuned 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine a 48V mild hybrid system complete with a crankshaft-driven starter generator. The engine is tuned to produce 443 bhp and will be able do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.1 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 250 kmph. The M350 xDrive also gets a new Drift Moment function that allows the driver to send power to the rear wheels.
BMW 3 Series: Design & Interior
Visually, the new 3 Series adopts BMW’s latest Neue Klasse design language, while retaining the familiar proportions of the sedan. The front gets a new interpretation of the kidney grille and twin headlights, while the door handles are now flush-fitting. The i3 and ICE versions share the same basic design, with differences depending on the powertrain and variants.
Also Read: 2026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?
Inside, the biggest change is BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive interface. It combines the BMW Panoramic Vision display, an optional 3D Head-Up Display, a 17.9-inch central touchscreen, and a new multifunction steering wheel. The system runs BMW Operating System X and also gets an updated Intelligent Personal Assistant.
The new 3 Series also gets upgraded driver assistance technology, including Level 2 ADAS. BMW says its Motorway Assistant can enable hands-free driving at speeds of up to 130 kmph in specified markets. Further partially automated urban driving functions are planned from 2027.
BMW i3: Two Powertrains & 912 km Range
Some time back, the BMW i3 sedan was also showcased, the company's first-ever electric 3 Series. The company says it will come in two electric powertrains - i3 40 xDrive and i3 50 xDrive. The former produces 374 bhp, gets an 82.8 kWh battery, and has a claimed WLTP range of up to 710 km. The more powerful i3 50 xDrive develops 469 bhp and 645 Nm, gets a larger 108.7 kWh battery and claims up to 912 km of range. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.
Also Read: India To Get Its First-Ever BMW Estate: M5 Touring '100 Jahre Nurburgring' Edition Launch Soon
The electric 3 Series brings BMW’s new Gen6 eDrive technology, including an 800V electrical architecture and charging capability of up to 400 kW. BMW says the i3 50 xDrive can add up to 423 km of WLTP range in 10 minutes when connected to a suitably powerful DC fast charger. The system also supports bidirectional charging.
BMW 3 Series & i3: Production & India Relevance
The all-electric BMW i3 will be produced at BMW’s Munich plant, while the combustion-engined 3 Series will be built at Dingolfing in Germany. As of now, BMW has not confirmed an India launch; however, considering the popularity of the 3 Series, the eighth-generation model will make its way to our shores by 2027.
Seshan Vijayraghvan is among those who chose to be an automotive journalist just for the pleasure of getting their hands on all the awesome 4-wheeled and 2-wheeled machines that comes their way. A writer by day and a reader by night, this South-Indian Mumbaikar's love for cars and bikes is as strong as his beloved filter coffee. His current desire is to procure a mint-condition Premier Padmini and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.Read all latest news and reviews from Seshan Vijayraghvan →
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