New BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India At Rs. 59.90 Lakh
- 215 bhp from the updated 999cc four-cylinder engine
- New M Winglets 3.0 and redesigned front fairing
- Slide Control and Brake Slide Assist added to the electronics package
The M 1000 RR is BMW Motorrad's most track-focused production superbike, with its racing counterpart competing in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). And now, its latest iteration has been officially launched in India carrying a sticker price of Rs 59,90 Lakh, ex-showroom. BMW has focused on improving aerodynamic performance, engine output, and electronic control, with several of the updates aimed at helping riders extract more performance on the circuit.
Also Read: BMW R 12 G/S Launched In India At Rs 25.40 Lakh
The 999cc inline four-cylinder engine now produces 215 bhp at 14,500rpm, up by 6 bhp over the previous version. Meanwhile, the peak torque output is rated at 113 Nm at 11,100rpm. BMW has revised the cylinder head, port design, and combustion chamber, while the titanium valves get updated geometry. The exhaust system has also been modified.
Another change is the shorter-throw throttle, which now has a 58-degree rotation angle. This means the rider needs less wrist movement to reach full throttle, making it easier to manage acceleration when pushing hard on track. The engine continues to be paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The front fairing has been redesigned and now features the latest M Winglets 3.0, made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic. BMW claims the new winglets generate significantly more downforce, helping keep the front end planted under acceleration and improving stability at high speeds.
The frame has also been revised, with a new engine mount on the left side and changes to the flex characteristics around the steering head. These updates are intended to improve the motorcycle's behaviour under the demanding conditions of track riding.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched At Rs 5.90 Lakh
The more interesting changes are in the electronics department. The Dynamic Traction Control system now gets Slide Control, which works using inputs from a steering-angle sensor. The system separates traction management into Slip Control and Slide Control, allowing riders to manage controlled power slides while accelerating. The same sensor technology also enables Brake Slide Assist through the BMW Race ABS Pro system. As the name suggests, it helps riders manage slides under braking.
Unlike some markets where additional equipment is offered as an option, the India-spec M 1000 RR gets the M Competition Package as standard. This brings M Carbon wheels and additional carbon-fibre components, along with a lighter M footrest system that saves 220g, and a final unladen weight of 194kg.
BMW Motorrad offers a three-year, unlimited-kilometre standard warranty, with the option to extend coverage to the fourth and fifth years. Roadside assistance is also included as part of its 24x7 support package.
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