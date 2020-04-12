New Cars Launched In India During The Coronavirus Lockdown Period

The lockdown called to fight against the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus has put off launch plans of quite a few key models that were scheduled to go on sale during this period if situation would have been normal. That said, there are some carmakers that have not hold back from launching some models and resorted to the internet to introduce their updated models. Here's a list of all cars and SUVs which were launched in India during the lockdown period.

MG Hector BS6 Diesel

The MG Hector BS6 diesel develops same power output.

MG Motor India silently launched the BS6 Hector diesel on April 10 with prices starting from ₹ 13.88 lakh going to ₹ 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India), Prices have gone up by up to ₹ 44,000 compared to the BS4 diesel variants. The BS6 petrol variants of the Hector were launched earlier in February this year, witnessing a price hike of up to ₹ 26,000. The update on the Hector is limited to emissions only while the SUV remains identical to its predecessor in every other aspect. It continues to be powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine which puts out same power output at 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 350 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio BS6

The Maruti Suzuki CelrioX gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that's updated to meet BS6 norms.

Even Maruti Suzuki had silently listed the CelerioX BS6 on its website on April 2 with prices starting at ₹ 4.90 lakh for the base VXI variant and going all the way up to ₹ 5.67 lakh for the range topping ZXI (O) variant. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX BS6 too has undergone a nominal price hike of about ₹ 15,000 and will be offered in India in four variants- VXI, VXI (O), ZXI and ZXI (O). The same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that powers a range of Maruti's entry-level hatchbacks has been upgraded to meet the BS6 standards. The engine is tuned to put out 66 bhp at 6000 rpm and 90 Nm at 3500 rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard while an AMT transmission is optional. The engine delivers a claimed fuel economy of 21.63 kmpl in both manual and automatic variants.

Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) With Sunroof

New Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) Variant gets an electric sunroof.

Tata Motors too launched the Nexon XZ+ (S) variant in India on April 3 priced at ₹ 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the petrol variant and ₹ 11.60 lakh for the diesel variant, (all prices ex-showroom India). The new XZ+ (S) variant is positions between the XZ+ and the XZ+ (O) in the line-up and is based on the range topping XZ+ (O) trim. borrows most of the features from the top-end model except the connected car technology features such as iRA connected app, remote vehicle control, live vehicle diagnostics, vehicle live location, go-fence, valet mode among others. Along with the an electric sunroof with tilt function, it also gets auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, multi-drive modes, rear AC vents, fully automatic climate control, smart key push-button start and more.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift gets an updated face.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift was launched in India on March 30 with few styling updates and some updates in the features department, with prices starting at ₹ 9.30 lakh and going up to ₹ 13.99 lakh. he new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift gets a new signature-style cascading chrome grille, which is flanked by the new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS. The front bumper has been redesigned as well and the new diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the overall stance. It also features new wing mirrors, silver door handles, revamped LED taillamps, new rear bumper, and redesigned boot lid. The new Hyundai Verna now gets a range of BS6 engines borrowed from the Venue. There is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol, 1.0, three-cylinder Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel. While the 1.5-litre petrol engine puts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo motor is more powerful churning out 118 bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine belts out a maximum power of 113 bhp against 250Nm of torque. Both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines come mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with optional iVT, 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearboxes respectively. The turbo petrol engine is also mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission.

2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 Facelift

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 Facelift gets an updated front as well.

Mahindra launched the BS6 Bolero Facelift in India on March 25 with prices starting at ₹ 7.76 lakh and going up to ₹ 8.78 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The biggest update of course is to the engine where the 1.5-litre three-cylinder mill has been upgraded to meet the BS6 standards. It still puts out 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm while the peak torque output is 210 Nm at 1,600 - 2,200 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox as standard. It also gets a revised grille upfront along with a refreshed bonnet and headlamps which are still halogen units but get a neat partition, integrating the beam light, hazard light and parking light. The front bumper has been completely redesigned as well with a new air dam and fog lamps housing. At the rear, changes are limited to refreshed tail lamps and door handle for boot gate.

