New Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Teased; Market Launch Soon

The Datsun Redigo has been one of better selling models from the brand, which hasn't been particularly successful in India. Launched in 2016, the Datsun redi-Go hadn't received updates for a while. But Nissan India recently released teasers for a new and updated Datsun Redigo. The company says that the new Redigo will have bold and sporty exteriors, which means a facelift is in the offing. The reason it will not be a new-generation model is because Datsun Global had earlier announced that it will only update its existing models. The company will not introduce brand new models in the future. This holds true for Datsun India as well. So, we could expect to see updated versions of the existing models but no brand new models from Datsun in India anymore.

Looking at the teasers images, one can make out that the front end will be completely new. The grille up front is bigger than the one on the current model and it is flanked by L-shaped strips of LED daytime running lamps. The front bumper looks to be new as well. The other important change seen the teaser image is that the headlamp cluster has been fully revised and is completely new. The car still gets halogen lamps although there is a bit of freshness thanks to the lightning shaped reflector strip.

(The 2020 Datsun Redi-go now gets an integrated spoiler at the rear along with new tail lamps as well)

There is a second teaser image which shows the profile of the car and the tail lamps of the car look like new units and there is an integrated spoiler at the rear, adding to the sportiness in the design. The fenders on the side get new Datsun badging as well. Nissan hasn't released any details about any features on offer or engine and variant line-up so far. But we expect them to stay the same as before. The car could get few new features inside the cabin.

Currently, the Datsun Redigo gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine and an 800 cc engine. There are a total of five variants on sale and the prices start at ₹ 2.80 lakh, going up to ₹ 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The current model is also on sale with a CVT option and we expect the new model to get an optional CVT variant as well. The Datsun redi-GO uses the same CMF-A platform as the Renault Kwid.

