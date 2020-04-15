New-Gen Honda City: What To Expect

The new-generation Honda City sedan is all set to be launched in India this year. While we were supposed to drive the car in early March 2020, followed by a launch in the same month, due to the coronavirus outbreak Honda had to postpone the launch and drive. Now, globally the Honda City nameplate is in its seventh generation, however, in India, the upcoming car will be the fifth-generation model. While we know what the car looks like, Honda India is yet to reveal the technical specification and other details, and here's what we expect from the new 2020 Honda City.

Design and Styling

The new-gen Honda City was first unveiled in Thailand, and the India-spec model will remain identical to the former. Overall, the car gets a much sharper and premium design that reminds us a little of the exiting Honda Civic, especially the front section. The car gets a new clamshell-style bonnet with a heavy chrome slat on the grille, flanked by a set of sharp, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper too gets a sculpted look with a wide central air dam and black housing on either end for the new round LED foglamps.

The front is reminiscent of the Honda Civic, while the rear gets new distinctive LED taillamp, sculpted boot lid and bumper

The new Honda City will get a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels, new ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, and a shark-fin antenna. At the rear, the car comes with a pair of all-new LED taillamps with a smoked element and a bold LED guide light. The boot lit and rear bumper get a nice sculpted design, along with smartly designed pockets for the reflectors.

In terms of dimensions, the new Honda City is about 109 mm longer at 4549 mm, 53 mm wider at 1,748 mm, and 6 mm shorter at 1,489 mm. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2,600 mm. The new Honda City is also up to 65 kg (gross vehicle weight) heavier than the existing model. Based on the variant and transmission options, the kerb weight of the new City varies between 1,482 kg and 1,528 kg.

Cabin and Interior Features

Inside, the new generation Honda City gets plenty of upgrades including a new layout for the dashboard that has been influenced by the new generation Honda Jazz. It gets a minimalistic design with large vertically positioned air-con vents with silver/chrome bezels along with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Honda Connect app. The climate control dials are positioned just below that, while the other switches have been replaced with touch-sensitive controls. The steering wheel is new as well and gets multiple switches for in-car controls, along with a newly designed centre console.

The dashboard gets a minimalistic design, and while the Thai-spec car gets black interior, India-bound City will feature beige interior

While the Thai-spec model gets black interior, the India-bound City is likely to come with beige interior and matching leather upholstery with a foldable central armrest at the rear with cup holders, individual headrests and individual seat belts. The car will also come with an electric sunroof, rear parking camera, and 6 airbags.

Engine and Transmission

While the company is yet to confirm whether the 2020 Honda City will come with a diesel engine or not, however, except for the Amaze, none of the existing Honda cars come with a diesel engine. Also, based on a set of previously leaked documents, the 2020 Honda City will come in 3 variants - V, VX, & ZX and a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant petrol motor which is tuned to make 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm, almost 2 bhp more than the existing engine. There is no mention of torque figures, but in the outgoing City, the motor makes 145 Nm at 4,600 rpm. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic units.

Expected Price and Competition

The 2020 Honda City is expected to be launched at a starting price of ₹ 9.99 lakh and will compete with the likes of the new Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid.

