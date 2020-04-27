New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Launch Pushed To End Of 2020 Due To Lockdown

The India launch of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA crossover has been deferred due to the ongoing lockdown. The second-generation GLA made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was slated to be launched in October 2020, however, with the halt in production issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Mercedes has pushed its upcoming launches by around 2-3 months. So, the new GLA is now expected to be launched towards the end of 2020, after the arrival of the A-Class Limousine, which will go on sale during the festive season.

Speaking to carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling With SVP, Santosh Iyer, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The (launch of the) A-Class, which is the successor of the CLA, will happen sometime during the festive season, and GLA gets pushed even further. I think we would be really in a good position if we are able to launch to GLA by the end of the year. We know that space is fully vacant, it's a huge volume for us, but the car, worldwide, is not launched yet you know, we just started market introduction before going into lockdown."

The Mercedes-Benz GLA was initially salted to be launched in October 2020, but now it has been pushed to year-end

Equipped with the new-gen A-Class family's styling cues, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA retains its silhouette, but it has also grown in size. Visually, it looks a bit more butch now with sculpted lines on the bonnet and sides. The top-end trim will get the signature diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat at the centre and the sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The car also comes with squared wheel arches now that add more character to it along with sporty wheels, and the new rear design with all-new LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, spoiler and a beefy bumper.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA will also come equipped with the MBUX system

In terms of features, the GLA will come with an all-new cabin featuring the large single unit display with split function for infotainment and instrumentation. So, you get a fully digital instrument cluster, media display with touchscreen function and the MBUX infotainment system with a voice command function. Other features include wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe safety package. The powertrains that are most likely to come to India are a pair of 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engines, along with an AMG package version.

