New-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLS Launch Slated Towards The End Of Q2 2020

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS, the company's flagship full size SUV, will be one of the first models to be launched in India towards the end of June 2020.

Highlights

  • CKD kits of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS already at Pune plant
  • Mercedes sold the last batch of previous gen GLS in October 2019
  • The new-gen Meredes-Benz GLS debuted at 2019 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz India had a slew of product launches planned for 2020. But the Coronavirus lockdown promptly threw a spanner in the works. In the time till situation gets better, the company is trying to identify opportunities in order to prepare itself for the market when it opens. Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that it will be launch all models that it had planned for this year. Once the 'new normal' becomes the norm, Mercedes-Benz says that the new-generation GLS will be one of the first models to be launched. The company sold the last batch of the previous generation model in October 2019 and Mercedes' flagship SUV hasn't been in the market since then. The GLS SUV will be coming to India as a CKD unit and Mercedes says that many of these kits are already at its Pune plant while some are at the ports, waiting to be shipped to the Pune plant.

Also Read: New-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLS Listed In Mercedes-Benz's India Website

(The New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLS has been listed on the website as coming soon)

Santosh Iyer, vice president, marketing & sales, Mercedes-Benz India Limited said, "I think it's been a long time, close to four months since the GLS is not there in the market and obviously that's where there is a huge amount of interest. From our side, I think we have the kits, some of them in Pune. The moment we start operations, I think GLS will be one of the first products that comes in. Of course, it will be end of the quarter, if things go live. It all depends on when the lockdown gets lifted. Right now, I am not able to give a date but it is on our priority. It will be one of the first few products that we will be able to introduce into the market, the moment we start business."

Also Read: New-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV Review

(The Mercedes-Benz GLS now also gets a 6-seat configuration with individual seats in the second row)

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV now offers more space, more comfort, and more luxury. Most importantly, in addition to cosmetic changes and feature upgrades, the new GLS, for the first time, gets a 6-seater option with two luxury individual seats in the second row. It also gets the latest generation MBUX infotainment system as well. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has also grown in size, as it is now 77 mm longer and 22 mm wider and comes with a 60 mm longer wheelbase, which makes for better cabin space, especially for second-row passengers. The GLS has also been called the 'S-Class of SUVs' and new-generation GLS is particularly a testament to that.

(The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS also gets a updated MBUX infotainment system with a new interface)

India will get the GLS 400 d variant which will have an in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine that makes 330 bhp and 700 Nm torque. There will be a powerful V8 petrol variant on offer too, but the final confirmation on the engine options will be revealed closer to the launch. Mercedes will also offer the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, along with the AIRMATIC air suspension system with Adaptive Damping System Plus fitted as standard.

We expect the new-generation GLS SUV to be priced at about ₹ 1 crore and above.

