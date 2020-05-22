New-Generation Porsche 911 Targa: All You Need To Know

Almost a year after the debut of the 911 Coupe and Convertible, Porsche has finally unveiled the 911 Targa. The new Porsche 911 Targa is a significant departure from its predecessor in terms of design and interiors while packs in a whole new bunch of features and electronic aids. It is expected to make its way to India sometime next year as many product launches have been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Here's everything you need to know about the new model.
- The Porsche 911 Targa is the third body variant of the new 911 after the coupe and the cabriolet and it will be offered in two variants- Targa 4 and Targa 4S.
- The 911 Targa is known for its iconic automatic hard-top roof system, which reminds you of the original Targa from 1965. The hard-top is tucked behind the rear seats of the sportscar, and the central roll-over bar is placed behind the B-pillar being fully revealed. The roof can be opened and closed in just 19 seconds.
- The new Porsche 911 Targa is a complete overhaul in terms of design using all new panels. The hood has been redesigned and looks smoother with flowing contours. It uses over 60 per cent aluminium as compared to 30 per cent used on the previous generation model. At the rear it gets the new signature conjoined LED taillights along with an extendable spoiler.
- It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer engine, which is offered in two states of tune. The engine on the Targa 4 puts out 380 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of peak torque between 1,950 - 5,000 rpm. When fitted with the sport chrono package, it clocks triple digit speeds in 4.2 seconds while the top speed is rated at 289 kmph.
- The Targa 4S gets the same engine but is tuned to churn out 444 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 530 Nm of peak torque between 2,300 - 5,000 rpm. Power figures are up by 30 bhp and 30 Nm over the previous model. The increase in power helps it clocking triple digit speeds in 3.6 seconds which is four-tenths of a second faster than the outgoing model. The top speed of the Targa 4S is 304 kmph.
- The boxer engines in both variants are mated to an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox but in the 4S, you also get the option of a seven-speed manual.
- The new 911 Targa 4S also gets an optional rear-axle steering, which can steer the rear wheels by up to 2 degrees in the same direction as the front wheels or even in the opposite direction. Both models of course, get all-wheel drive for better traction and control.
- The Targa range is also equipped with Porsche's traction management (PTM), active suspension management (PASM) and the innovative Smartlift function, which lifts up the nose of the car when going over bumps. The PASM has two modes, normal and sport and can be adjusted as well.
- Porsche also offers torque vectoring plus (PTV plus), which includes an electronic rear differential lock along with variable torque distribution. It is a standard fitment on the 911 Targa 4S and is option on the Targa 4. All Targa models get a standard 'wet mode', similar to other 992 911 models.
- On the inside, you will see similar updates. Interiors are draped in plush leather and there is the new 10.9-inch touchscreen of the Porsche communication management (PCM) that supports Apple CarPlay and Porsche connected plus app. There are 5 smart function buttons just below the touchscreen for quick access to important vehicle functions. The instrument console has been updated with two thin, frameless displays along with the rev counter.
