New Hero Dual-Sport Motorcycle Spotted: Impulse 160 Incoming?

It is no secret that Hero MotoCorp has been working on a new dual-sport motorcycle, with test mules being spotted for a year. And now, a production-ready-looking unit has been spotted at what seems to be the company’s factory. This comes about a month after Hero filed a design patent for a new dual-purpose motorcycle. We reckon the bike could eventually bring back some of the ideas that made the Hero Impulse distinctive.

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Unlike the earlier test mules, this one appears to be finished in a bright orange shade, which is darker than the shade offered on the Impulse during its tenure. It further gets an upswept exhaust, dual-purpose tyres and a large tubular luggage rack at the rear, as seen on the patent. The handlebar is similar to the one seen on the Xpulse 210.

The design further appears to line up with the motorcycle shown in Hero’s recent design patent. Some of its elements can also be seen on test bikes spotted on the road last year. The connection to the Impulse is fairly obvious. Based on the patent and from what’s visible in the latest spy image, the upcoming motorcycle has a tall and slim profile, a raised front mudguard and spoke wheels. The patent further showcases a compact headlamp housed in a sculpted fairing, with a small cowl above it that is expected to sit over a digital instrument cluster.

Other design highlights include a slim and contoured fuel tank, minimal bodywork and a long single-piece seat. On the hardware front, the patent showcased conventional telescopic front forks with rubber gaiters and a monoshock at the rear. There is a disc brake at either end, while single-channel ABS is likely to be used to keep costs in check.

Hero already has plenty of experience in the dual-purpose motorcycle segment through the XPulse family, but this machine looks considerably simpler than the XPulse 210 and 200. That could allow Hero to position it lower in the range and appeal to buyers looking for something more accessible.

However, one possibility is that the motorcycle could borrow its powertrain from the Xtreme 160R, although there is no confirmation yet about its engine, power output or weight.

Spy image source - xtremeAnkit