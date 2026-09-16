New Hyundai Bayon Design Previewed In Sketches Ahead Of India Launch

Hyundai India has released the first sketches of the new Hyundai Bayon, ahead of its debut and launch. The sketches reveal some key styling details of the upcoming SUV, including the fascia and cabin design.





On the outside, the sketches show only the front half of the car, where it shows a sculpted hood and Hyundai’s H-Edge lighting setup with high-set LED daytime running lamps similar to the new Venue. The main headlamps likely sit below, within angular housings in the bumper. The sketches also preview a rather edgy and chunky bumper design with a prominent skid plate element and notable creases.





As for the cabin, the upcoming Bayon looks to be following Hyundai contemporary design template with a large display spanning the driver side of the dashbaord and centre console. The display will house the central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

Additionally, the centre console looks to follow a minimalist theme with space for a wireless charger near its base. The steering wheel design looks to be in line with other newer Hyundais with paddle shifters also visible.



Also Read: Hyundai Bayon SUV Confirmed For India Launch; Coming This Diwali

The Bayon is expected to be offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine at launch, with manual and automatic transmission options likely to be available. It is also expected to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit, making it the largest Hyundai yet to be available in a CNG guise.

The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be positioned above the Venue, which is currently priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.83 lakh (ex-showroom).