New Mahindra Thar Electric Spied Testing; Draws Inspiration From Vision T

Mahindra's Thar Electric has been one of the anticipated launches in the brand's product pipeline. A five-door SUV, heavily camouflaged, was recently spotted testing on public roads by Rushlane. It appears to retain the proportions of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, while some design details suggest that it could be based on the Mahindra Vision T Concept.



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Key Details

The Mahindra Vision T was unveiled in August 2025, and the spied vehicle appears to follow the same design language. Its dimensions seem comparable to those of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The Vision T follows Mahindra's new HEARTCORE design philosophy.

Although the SUV was heavily camouflaged, its outline reveals an upright front fascia with a split grille incorporating horizontal slats, drawing inspiration from the Thar Roxx. It gets square-shaped headlamp units with distinctive LED lighting elements arranged in two horizontal rows.

It has a boxy silhouette with a high shoulder line, short overhangs, flared wheel arches and chunky body cladding. Moreover, the tyres do not appear to be production-ready, and based on their proportions, they could measure around 19 to 20 inches.

At the rear, very little was visible, but it might feature a centrally mounted spare wheel, another characteristic design element of the Thar family. The tail-lamps follow a distinctive horizontal LED lighting pattern, while the redesigned bumper maintains the SUV's rugged character.

The cabin's design language is expected to be closely based on the Vision T Concept and Mahindra's Scorpio Lifestyler design philosophy, featuring a more conventional layout compared to the futuristic Thar.e Concept. It gets a freestanding digital instrument cluster and a larger, portrait-oriented infotainment display.

Overall, it combines the familiar proportions of a traditional off-roader with contemporary lighting, sharper body surfaces and a more refined cabin. While its overall design retains the Thar's recognisable identity, its monocoque architecture and updated styling indicate a shift towards a more versatile, modern SUV.

The Vision T is a more production-oriented interpretation of the Thar.e Concept, retaining the rugged character of the Thar while introducing a new design direction for Mahindra's SUV family.

