New Mahindra Thar Electric Spied Testing; Draws Inspiration From Vision T
- Might follow Mahindra's HEARTCORE design philosophy.
- Its design draws inspiration from the Mahindra Vision T Concept.
- The test mule appears to retain the proportions of the Thar Roxx.
Mahindra's Thar Electric has been one of the anticipated launches in the brand's product pipeline. A five-door SUV, heavily camouflaged, was recently spotted testing on public roads by Rushlane. It appears to retain the proportions of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, while some design details suggest that it could be based on the Mahindra Vision T Concept.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG: Top 5 Changes Over 2025 Thar 3-Door
Key Details
The Mahindra Vision T was unveiled in August 2025, and the spied vehicle appears to follow the same design language. Its dimensions seem comparable to those of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The Vision T follows Mahindra's new HEARTCORE design philosophy.
Although the SUV was heavily camouflaged, its outline reveals an upright front fascia with a split grille incorporating horizontal slats, drawing inspiration from the Thar Roxx. It gets square-shaped headlamp units with distinctive LED lighting elements arranged in two horizontal rows.
It has a boxy silhouette with a high shoulder line, short overhangs, flared wheel arches and chunky body cladding. Moreover, the tyres do not appear to be production-ready, and based on their proportions, they could measure around 19 to 20 inches.
At the rear, very little was visible, but it might feature a centrally mounted spare wheel, another characteristic design element of the Thar family. The tail-lamps follow a distinctive horizontal LED lighting pattern, while the redesigned bumper maintains the SUV's rugged character.
The cabin's design language is expected to be closely based on the Vision T Concept and Mahindra's Scorpio Lifestyler design philosophy, featuring a more conventional layout compared to the futuristic Thar.e Concept. It gets a freestanding digital instrument cluster and a larger, portrait-oriented infotainment display.
Overall, it combines the familiar proportions of a traditional off-roader with contemporary lighting, sharper body surfaces and a more refined cabin. While its overall design retains the Thar's recognisable identity, its monocoque architecture and updated styling indicate a shift towards a more versatile, modern SUV.
The Vision T is a more production-oriented interpretation of the Thar.e Concept, retaining the rugged character of the Thar while introducing a new design direction for Mahindra's SUV family.
Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs.Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan →
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 2.7 - 2.9 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-05
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 4, 2026New Mahindra Thar Electric Spied Testing; Draws Inspiration From Vision TA Mahindra SUV has been spied testing on public roads, and it is speculated that it could be the upcoming Thar Electric.2 mins read
- Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 LaunchThe Elevate facelift is expected get a slightly tweaked exterior and more changes inside.1 min read
- 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Revealed; Gets Hardware UpgradesThe 2027 Ninja 650 gets a new Showa inverted fork, radial-mount brakes and more torque, along with updated TFT connectivity.2 mins read
- Auto Sales September 2026: Maruti Leads As Kia, Tata, Mahindra Post Strong GrowthMaruti Suzuki led September sales with over 2.36 lakh units, while Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia also posted growth, with Tata recording its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 FY27.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 2, 2026BMW F 450 R: Five Important Questions AnsweredReplacing the G 310 R as BMW's entry-level naked motorcycle is the just-unveiled F 450 R, and here are answers to five pressing questions about it.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 2, 2026Honda Rebel 500 Recalled In India To Address Potential Steering IssueLess than 100 units of the motorcycle manufactured in 2025 that were sold in India are affected by this global recall.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 4, 20262026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better AutomaticThe new Skoda Slavia brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Oct 3, 2026ViaTerra Spencer Riding Jacket Review: The Ideal Jacket For Indian Summers?The ViaTerra Spencer mesh riding jacket makes a strong case as a well-built, street-focussed riding jacket, combining good airflow with Level 2 protection and a snug, secure fit. Is it perfect? Read on.6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 1, 2026Yamaha YZF-R2 Track Review: New TerritoryYamaha's all-new YZF-R2 brings 200cc performance, lightweight construction and R-series DNA to a new generation of riders, but its true track potential is held back by one crucial component.1 min read