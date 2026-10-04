logo
Select City

New Mahindra Thar Electric Spied Testing; Draws Inspiration From Vision T

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 5 October 2026, 00:14 IST
Follow us on
New Mahindra Thar Electric Spied Testing; Draws Inspiration From Vision T
Highlights
  • Might follow Mahindra's HEARTCORE design philosophy.
  • Its design draws inspiration from the Mahindra Vision T Concept.
  • The test mule appears to retain the proportions of the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra's Thar Electric has been one of the anticipated launches in the brand's product pipeline. A five-door SUV, heavily camouflaged, was recently spotted testing on public roads by Rushlane. It appears to retain the proportions of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, while some design details suggest that it could be based on the Mahindra Vision T Concept.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG: Top 5 Changes Over 2025 Thar 3-Door

Key Details

The Mahindra Vision T was unveiled in August 2025, and the spied vehicle appears to follow the same design language. Its dimensions seem comparable to those of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The Vision T follows Mahindra's new HEARTCORE design philosophy.

Mahindra Thar Electric 1

Although the SUV was heavily camouflaged, its outline reveals an upright front fascia with a split grille incorporating horizontal slats, drawing inspiration from the Thar Roxx. It gets square-shaped headlamp units with distinctive LED lighting elements arranged in two horizontal rows.

Mahindra Thar Electric 4

It has a boxy silhouette with a high shoulder line, short overhangs, flared wheel arches and chunky body cladding. Moreover, the tyres do not appear to be production-ready, and based on their proportions, they could measure around 19 to 20 inches.

Mahindra Thar Electric 3

At the rear, very little was visible, but it might feature a centrally mounted spare wheel, another characteristic design element of the Thar family. The tail-lamps follow a distinctive horizontal LED lighting pattern, while the redesigned bumper maintains the SUV's rugged character.

The cabin's design language is expected to be closely based on the Vision T Concept and Mahindra's Scorpio Lifestyler design philosophy, featuring a more conventional layout compared to the futuristic Thar.e Concept. It gets a freestanding digital instrument cluster and a larger, portrait-oriented infotainment display.

Mahindra Thar Electric 5

Overall, it combines the familiar proportions of a traditional off-roader with contemporary lighting, sharper body surfaces and a more refined cabin. While its overall design retains the Thar's recognisable identity, its monocoque architecture and updated styling indicate a shift towards a more versatile, modern SUV.

The Vision T is a more production-oriented interpretation of the Thar.e Concept, retaining the rugged character of the Thar while introducing a new design direction for Mahindra's SUV family.

# Mahindra Thar SUV# Mahindra Vision.T# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Thar Electric# Thar.E# Cars# Auto Industry# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan 
EmailLinkedIn
AD
AD

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mahindra Thar Electric Spied Testing; Draws Inspiration From Vision T