New Mahindra Thar OG vs Thar ROXX: 3-Door or 5-Door, Which Makes More Sense?

The distinction between the Mahindra Thar and Thar ROXX was always clear. The 3-door Thar catered to buyers looking for a more off-road-focused SUV, while the 5-door ROXX offered the same lifestyle appeal with greater practicality for families and everyday use.

Now, the updated Thar OG retains its traditional three-door format while adding comfort and convenience features. So, does it make more sense than the larger ROXX? Here's how the two compare.

Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched As 'Thar OG', Priced From Rs 10.32 Lakh

Design and Dimensions: Same Identity, Different Proportions

The difference is evident in their dimensions. The Thar OG measures 3,995 mm in length, with a 2,450 mm wheelbase. The ROXX is longer at 4,428 mm, with a 2,850 mm wheelbase. Both are 1,870 mm wide and retain the upright stance and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

The OG gets updated C-shaped DRLs, LED headlamps on the top variant, Ice Cube fog lamps and dual-tone bumpers. However, the ROXX's longer body and additional doors make rear-seat access easier. This also translates into more cabin space, giving the two SUVs distinct advantages.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG Review: An Ode To The Past But Aimed At The Future

Cabin and Practicality: The ROXX Pulls Ahead

The ROXX addressed a key limitation of the three-door Thar by adding a proper five-seat layout and easier access to the rear bench. It gets a 60:40 split rear seat with multipoint recline and a rear armrest, making it better suited to families and regular trips with friends.

The OG retains a four-seat layout, which should suffice for buyers who usually travel alone or with one passenger.

Both SUVs offer push-button start and rear AC vents. However, the ROXX adds powered and ventilated front seats on applicable variants, along with a panoramic Skyroof. The OG retains a hard-top roof. For everyday family use, the ROXX has the clear advantage.

Engine and Off-Road Capability: Both Stay True to Their Roots

Both SUVs offer petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options. The Thar OG gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 160 bhp and 330 Nm, a 2.2-litre diesel with 150 bhp and 330 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 300 Nm.

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The ROXX gets the same petrol and diesel engines in different states of tune. The petrol develops 160 bhp and 330 Nm or 174 bhp and 380 Nm, while the diesel produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm or 172 bhp and 400 Nm.

Both offer part-time 4WD with low-range gearing on applicable variants, along with terrain modes and an electronic locking differential on selected versions. The OG, however, offers a wider choice of 4x4 variants, while the ROXX provides more power in its higher-output configurations.

Features and Safety: More Technology in the ROXX

The updated OG gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, wireless Android Auto, wired Apple CarPlay, Adventure Statistics, wireless charging and tyre-pressure monitoring on applicable variants.

The ROXX adds a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor and obstacle view on applicable variants. It also offers Level 2 ADAS, including autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, on specified variants.

The OG now gets six airbags and all-four-disc brakes, but these are limited to the top-end ZXT variant. In the ROXX, six airbags are standard, while rear disc brakes are available on almost all variants except the base trim. The ROXX also holds a five-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Price Comparison: Is the ROXX Worth the Premium?

The Thar OG's listed prices start at Rs. 10.32 lakh for the AXT and go up to Rs. 18.99 lakh for the ZXT.

Engine 1.5L Diesel 2.2L Diesel 2.0L Petrol Drivetrain RWD RWD 4WD RWD 4WD Transmission MT AT MT AT AT MT AT AXT Rs. 10.32 Lakh - - - - - - LXT Rs. 12.99 Lakh Rs. 16.49 Lakh Rs. 16.43 Lakh Rs. 18 Lakh Rs. 14.77 Lakh Rs. 15.60 Lakh Rs. 17.23 Lakh ZXT Rs. 13.99 Lakh Rs. 17.49 Lakh Rs. 17.49 Lakh Rs. 18.99 Lakh Rs. 16.09 Lakh Rs. 16.60 Lakh Rs. 17.75 Lakh

The ROXX starts at Rs. 12.52 lakh for the MX1 and goes up to Rs. 23.53 lakh for the AX7L.

Engine 2.2L Diesel 2.0L Petrol Drivetrain RWD 4WD RWD Transmission MT AT MT AT MT AT MX1 Rs. 14.23 lakh Rs. 12.52 Lakh MX3 Rs. 16.39 Lakh Rs. 17.94 Lakh Rs. 15.39 Lakh AX3L Rs. 17.40 Lakh MX5 Rs. 17.07 Lakh Rs. 18.65 Lakh Rs. 19.56 Lakh Rs. 16.64 Lakh Rs. 18.15 Lakh AX5L Rs. 19.52 Lakh Rs. 19.41 Lakh Rs. 21.67 Lakh Rs. 20 Lakh AX7L Rs.19.57 Lakh Rs. 20.83 Lakh Rs. 22.12 Lakh Rs. 23.53 Lakh Rs. 20 Lakh STAR EDITION Rs. 17.79 Lakh Rs. 19.48 Lakh Rs. 18.98 Lakh

The price overlap is worth noting. The OG's higher variants sit in the same broad price bracket as some ROXX variants, so the decision is not simply about choosing the cheaper SUV. Buyers need to weigh the OG's traditional three-door format and wider 4x4 choice against the ROXX's additional space, easier access and extra features.

Verdict: Which Thar Should You Buy?

The updated Thar OG makes sense if you want the traditional three-door Thar, value its compact format and prioritise off-road capability over passenger space. The added features also make it a more rounded package than before, although some key safety upgrades remain restricted to the top variant.

The Thar ROXX is the better fit for families and buyers who want a Thar that is easier to use every day. Its five-seat layout, additional comfort features and wider choice of technology make it the more versatile SUV.

Ultimately, choose the OG for the classic Thar experience, or the ROXX if practicality matters just as much as the look and capability.