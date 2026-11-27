New Mini Cooper SE Launched At Rs 53.90 Lakh
- Prices start at Rs 53.90 Lakh
- Gets 54.2 kWh battery pack and produces 215 Bhp
- To be featured with Paul Smith edition too
Mini Cooper India has announced the launch of the second-generation all-electric Cooper SE hatchback. Prices start at Rs 53.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) and will come with Front Wheel Drive powertrain. Alongside it the brand also introduced the Paul Smith edition.
The new Mini Cooper SE is be powered by a 54.2 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 402 km. The electric motor produces 215 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. It sits on the front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Mini claims the Cooper SE supports DC fast charging at up to 95 kW, with a 10-80 per cent charging time of around 30 minutes.
In terms of design, on the exterior the Mini Cooper SE follows the familiar Mini Cooper styling, with the SE featuring an enclosed grille and yellow S badging on the nose and tailgate. Moreover, the cabin is not expected to feature many changes, with the most notable additions likely to be EV-specific graphics on the digital interfaces.
Inside, the Cooper SE retains its iconic circular central infotainment touchscreen, which also doubles as the instrument cluster, along with the knitted-top dashboard and door cards.
On the features front, it gets a panoramic glass roof, a heated Sport Vescin steering wheel and electrically adjustable front seats. The driver's seat also gets a memory function and an active seat feature.
The Cooper retains its iconic 9.4-inch all-digital OLED touchscreen display, which also doubles as the instrument cluster. As part of the MINI Interaction Unit, it supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MINI Navigation, an Intelligent Personal Assistant, remote services and Digital Key Plus.
Other equipment includes a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a head-up display, wireless charging, automatic climate control and a rear-view camera.
Also Read: Mini Cooper Oxford Edition Launched In India At Rs 55.50 Lakh
The Mini Cooper SE gets Level 2 ADAS, including front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane change warning, speed warning and attentiveness assistance. It also features rear crossing traffic warning with brake intervention, exit warning, rear collision prevention and reversing assistance.
Additional safety equipment includes front and passenger airbags, ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Cornering Brake Control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
The Cooper SE will be available in three colour options: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, and Ocean Wave Green.
Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition
Alongside the Cooper SE, Mini has also introduced the Cooper Paul Smith Edition. The special edition will be offered across three models: the Cooper S, Cooper Convertible and Cooper SE. The Cooper S is priced at Rs 55.75 lakh, the Cooper SE at Rs 56.40 lakh and the Cooper Convertible at Rs 61.50 lakh.
The collaboration brings together MINI and renowned British fashion designer Paul Smith, whose distinctive designs, colourful stripes and signature style are described by the phrase ‘Classic with a twist’. The partnership dates back to 1998, celebrating this long-standing association, incorporating Paul Smith's design elements into MINI's Cooper range through exclusive exterior and interior details.
It features over 20 exclusive design elements and will be available in three exterior colour options: Statement Grey, Inspired White and Midnight Black Metallic. Statement Grey draws inspiration from the 1959 Mini Austin Seven, while Inspired White pays homage to the Classic Mini Beige. Midnight Black Metallic, meanwhile, is carried over from the current Mini family.
There wont be any powertrain changes; it will be based on the respective powertrains that is electric with the SE and ICE with the Cooper S version.
All prices are ex-showroom.
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