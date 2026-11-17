Mini India has commenced bookings for the upcoming Mini Cooper SE and the Mini Paul Smith Edition. The brand will launch the second-generation all-electric Cooper hatchback in India on November 27, 2026. Alongside it, the brand will introduce the Paul Smith Edition, which will be available with the Mini Cooper S, Mini Convertible and Mini Cooper SE.

The new Mini Cooper SE will be powered by a 54.2 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 402 km. The electric motor produces 215 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain features a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout and enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Mini claims the Cooper SE supports DC fast charging at up to 95 kW, with a 10-80 per cent charging time of around 30 minutes.

In terms of design, the Mini Cooper SE follows the familiar Mini Cooper styling, with the SE featuring an enclosed grille and yellow S badging on the nose and tailgate. Moreover, the cabin is not expected to feature many changes, with the most notable additions likely to be EV-specific graphics on the digital interfaces.

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The SE retains the circular central infotainment touchscreen, which also doubles as the instrument cluster, along with the knitted-top dashboard and door cards. On the feature front, it is expected to offer equipment similar to the Cooper S, including a head-up display, powered front seats, all-LED lighting, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a panoramic glass roof and more.

Alongside this, the brand has also opened bookings for the Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition, which will be offered with the Mini Cooper S, Mini Convertible and Cooper SE.

Paul Smith is a renowned British fashion designer known for his distinctive designs, colourful stripes and signature style, which he describes as ‘Classic with a twist’. The collaboration between Mini and Paul Smith dates back to 1998, bringing together two iconic British names with a shared emphasis on creativity, craftsmanship and individuality.

The special edition has been introduced to celebrate this long-standing partnership, bringing Paul Smith's distinctive design language to Mini's Cooper family through exclusive exterior and interior elements.

The special edition incorporates over 20 exclusive design elements across the exterior and interior, reflecting Paul Smith's styling approach alongside Mini's distinctive design identity. It will be available in three exterior paint finishes.

The edition is available in three exterior colour options: Statement Grey, Inspired White and Midnight Black Metallic. While Statement Grey draws inspiration from the 1959 Mini Austin Seven, Inspired White pays homage to the Classic Mini Beige, while Midnight Black Metallic is carried over from the current Mini family.