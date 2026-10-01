New Porsche 911 GT3 To Debut In India By Early 2027

Porsche is gearing up to bring the latest 911 GT3 to India. The 992.2-generation model is expected to arrive towards the end of this year or early 2027, Porsche India head Ashutosh Dixit told car&bike on the sidelines of the Cayenne Electric launch.

The carmaker revealed the price of the new 911 GT3 in June 2026, which is Rs 3.32 crore (ex-showroom) before options kick in. Porsche did a similar thing with the Cayenne Electric, announcing its prices well before the electric SUV actually made its way to India. The new 911 GT3 made its global debut in October 2024.

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Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six punching out 503 bhp and 470 Nm. It can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds before clocking 311 kmph top speed. While a manual gearbox is available globally, the India-spec GT3 will be offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) as standard. Also worth mentioning is that the standard-spec GT3 has clocked a 6 minutes, 55.34 seconds lap time at the Nürburgring, with Lars Kern behind the wheel.

The 911 GT3 retains the Carrera’s overall design but gets its own aerodynamic treatment. Up front, it features a vented bonnet, larger air intakes and a more prominent splitter. The rear flaunts a large wing, an integrated ducktail spoiler, along with redesigned air outlets and centrally mounted twin exhausts.

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As for the interior, the GT3 retains the Carrera’s standard equipment, including a 10.9-inch touchscreen, 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, eight-speaker sound system, wireless charging and dual-zone climate control. Furthermore, it gets Black Race-Tex cabin with GT Silver accents and four-way electrically adjustable seats as standard. Adaptive seats, the Manthey Kit and the Weissach Pack will be offered as options.

The India-spec GT3 will be available with 10 standard exterior colours, along with Porsche’s Paint-To-Sample programme.