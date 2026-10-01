New Porsche 911 GT3 To Debut In India By Early 2027
- India debut expected by the end of 2026 or early 2027
- 4.0-litre NA flat-six produces 503 bhp and 470 Nm
- Goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds
Porsche is gearing up to bring the latest 911 GT3 to India. The 992.2-generation model is expected to arrive towards the end of this year or early 2027, Porsche India head Ashutosh Dixit told car&bike on the sidelines of the Cayenne Electric launch.
The carmaker revealed the price of the new 911 GT3 in June 2026, which is Rs 3.32 crore (ex-showroom) before options kick in. Porsche did a similar thing with the Cayenne Electric, announcing its prices well before the electric SUV actually made its way to India. The new 911 GT3 made its global debut in October 2024.
Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Electric Sold Out In India For 2026; Healthy Demand For 1000+ BHP Turbo Variant
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six punching out 503 bhp and 470 Nm. It can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds before clocking 311 kmph top speed. While a manual gearbox is available globally, the India-spec GT3 will be offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) as standard. Also worth mentioning is that the standard-spec GT3 has clocked a 6 minutes, 55.34 seconds lap time at the Nürburgring, with Lars Kern behind the wheel.
The 911 GT3 retains the Carrera’s overall design but gets its own aerodynamic treatment. Up front, it features a vented bonnet, larger air intakes and a more prominent splitter. The rear flaunts a large wing, an integrated ducktail spoiler, along with redesigned air outlets and centrally mounted twin exhausts.
Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched At Rs 1.77 Crore
As for the interior, the GT3 retains the Carrera’s standard equipment, including a 10.9-inch touchscreen, 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, eight-speaker sound system, wireless charging and dual-zone climate control. Furthermore, it gets Black Race-Tex cabin with GT Silver accents and four-way electrically adjustable seats as standard. Adaptive seats, the Manthey Kit and the Weissach Pack will be offered as options.
The India-spec GT3 will be available with 10 standard exterior colours, along with Porsche’s Paint-To-Sample programme.
Jafar’s deep-rooted love and fascination for cars and bikes led him to pursue a career in the automotive industry. With a strong desire to learn and expand his knowledge in this ever-changing field, he grabs every opportunity to drive or ride. He has a particular fondness for the legendary Nissan GT-R, whether it is the iconic R35 or the revered R34 model. Jafar also enjoys sports as much as he likes being around cars and bikes.Read all latest news and reviews from Jafar Rizvi →
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