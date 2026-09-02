New Range Rover Electric Revealed: Dual-Motor AWD, 118 kWh Battery, 600 Km Range

JLR has unveiled the much-awaited Range Rover Electric, and at first glance it looks just like a standard Range Rover. Debuting in standard and long-wheelbase guise, the Range Rover Electric adds a fourth powertrain option to the iconic SUV after petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. Interestingly enough, bookings for the new Range Rover Electric have commenced both in international markets and in India at the same time, though a launch timeline is yet to be revealed.



Also read: Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition Launched at Rs 1.90 Crore



Range Rover Electric: Styling



JLR stayed true to form with the Range Rover Electric, with only the minor details setting it apart from its ICE and PHEV siblings. The grille is enclosed and gets a slightly different silver trim pattern up front, while the wheel centre caps now read EV. The puddle lamps also project EV lettering along with a silhouette of the SUV.

Also Read: Range Rover SV Ultra Launched At Rs 3.80 Crore



Range Rover Electric: Interior



The interior design too has not strayed from the ICE Range Rover, with the same minimalist design carried over. There is extensive use of leather and wood trim across the cabin, while physical controls on the centre console are limited to just the gear selector, terrain modes dial, and the engine start button. The familiar Pivi Pro touchscreen takes centre stage on the dashboard, while the driver also gets a large digital instrument cluster as well. The graphics have been updated to show EV-centric data.

Also read: Range Rover GT Debuts As All-Electric Fastback Ahead Of World Premiere





Range Rover Electric: Powertrain



The big news is the powertrain: the EV gets dual-motor AWD as standard, paired with a 118.5 kWh battery. JLR claims a WLTP range of up to 600 km on a full charge and a claimed real-world range of up to 535 km. The front and rear axles are driven by a 260 kW electric motor each, with total output rated at 543 bhp and 850 Nm. JLR says that the Range Rover EV features an 800V electric architecture allowing for rapid charging up to 350 kW. A 10 to 80 per cent charge is claimed to take up to 22 minutes, while a 10-minute charge can add up to 220 km of range (WLTP).

Also read: Range Rover Sport Electric Revealed At Goodwood Festival Of Speed: To Be Launched Later In 2026





The all-electric powertrain also brings some advances in tech and off-road capabilities. JLR says the Range Rover Electric gets a new Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system capable of sending 100 per cent of the torque from the rear motor to either wheel to help minimise loss of traction. Also new is the Integrated Traction Management system that JLR claims can adjust the speed of the electric motors every 50 milliseconds to aid in maximising traction and allowing the EV to scale 45-degree inclines and even pull away from a dead stop on 33-degree inclines.



In terms of outright performance, JLR says that the Range Rover EV can hit 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.



Range Rover Electric: Variant Line-Up



The Range Rover Electric arrives in both standard and long-wheelbase guise, spread across multiple variants in global markets. Standard wheelbase buyers will initially be able to pick between the Autobiography or the limited-run First Edition. The long-wheelbase SUV, meanwhile, will be available in SV, SV Ultra and SV Black. The final variant availability for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed.