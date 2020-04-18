New Cars and Bikes in India

New Rapid To Be Petrol-Only But Skoda Not Done With Diesels Yet

The 1.0 litre TSI Petrol engine that will power the new Rapid will not be a compromise on power, performance or fuel economy.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The new Rapid will launch once things normalise post Coronavirus lockdown.

Highlights

  • Bigger cars from Skoda more likely to Diesel engines.
  • Skoda: 1.0 TSi is 25% more economical than a Diesel engine.
  • As part of India 2.0 Rapid to be replaced by an all-new sedan.

Czech car maker Skoda Auto has revealed its strategy when it comes to having diesel engine powered cars in its portfolio in the BS6 era. In an exclusive chat with carandbike, Zac Hollis, Brand Director Skoda Auto India has said that diesel is not finished yet for the company in India and tests are being done on various diesels mills to see if they're feasible enough to be launched. He however added that the bigger cars from the brand are more likely to get diesel engines if that happens at all.

The upcoming new Rapid however will just be launched as a petrol-only model. It will be one of the first cars to hit the roads once things normalise post the lockdown. Initially the sedan will get just a 6-speed manual transmission option while an automatic variant will be launched later in the year. Hollis said,"The 1.0 TSI in the Rapid is 25% more economical than the outgoing Petrol engine and is cheaper to maintain than a diesel engine. The cost of ownership of TSI Rapid is very similar to the cost of ownership of the diesel engine."

Skoda Rapid

6.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Rapid

7dcp6jgg

Initially the new Rapid will get just a 6-speed manual transmission option while Automatic will come later in the year. 

0 Comments

The lightweight 1.0 litre TSI engine on the Rapid churns out 108 bhp along with delivering a peak torque of 175 Nm. Bookings have already opened on the company website and there have been orders but Hollis says it is not a real indication of customer demand owing to the Corona crisis. He also went on to state that the Rapid will eventually be phased out from the market once an all-new sedan is ready to launch as a part of the India 2.0 project.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Rapid with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid

Skoda Rapid Alternatives

Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.07 - 9.94 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 6.46 - 8.09 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.87 - 14.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Select your City
or select from popular cities