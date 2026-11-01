New Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Revealed Ahead Of EICMA Debut
- Himalayan 750 to make public debut at EICMA on Nov 3
- Will be brand's first model in new 750 cc category
- India launch soon
Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Himalayan 750 ahead of its public debut at EICMA on November 3, 2026. The new motorcycle is Royal Enfield’s first entry into the 750 cc segment, with the model previously shown as a prototype in September this year.
Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Showcased In India; Gets Cruise Control, TPMS
Not much has changed from the prototype, but the new Himalayan 750 features a design that differs from its smaller stablemates. Up front, the 750 has a cowl around the headlamp that flows into the fuel tank and lacks the high-set beak of the smaller 440 and 450. The headlamp is an LED unit, and the digital instrument console too is similar to what we’ve seen before on the prototype.
Other design elements confirmed from the prototype include a split seat design and a rear grab handle with mounting points for a top box. The rear light clusters are in line with the Himalayan 450, with the stop lamps integrated within the turn signal housings. A two-into-one upswept exhaust completes the ADV’s look. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and rear, along with a staggered cross-spoke or alloy wheel layout.
Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
The Himalayan 750 will be Royal Enfield’s first model in the new 750 cc segment, though exact specifications for now stay under wraps. The new unit, like the 650 cc models, is a twin-cylinder unit.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift Edition Launched At Rs 4.26 Lakh
On the feature front, the prototype previously showcased in India featured cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), fully adjustable front suspension and a TFT instrument cluster.
Here is a closer look at the motorcycle in images:
The Himalayan 750 gets a new headlamp cowl that extends onto the fuel tank; no high-set beak like the Himalayan 450
A tall fly screen sits atop the headlamp; turn signals are mounted on the cowl.
The Himalayan 750 gets LED lighting.
The front fork is pre-load adjustable.
Like the prototype, the production motorcycle gets a digital instrument console
Split rear light setup familiar to the smaller Himalayan 450
Himalayan 750 is the Royal Enfield first entry into the 750 cc class; engine is a twin-cylinder unit.
The Himalayan 750 gets a staggered wheel layout; choice between cross-spoke or alloy rims.
Bybre brakes with twin discs up front, single at the rear.
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Learn more about Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
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