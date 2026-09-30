New Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied In Four Colours

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been spotted in four different colour schemes, giving us an early look at the paint options expected to be offered on the brand’s new middleweight adventure motorcycle.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 To Debut At EICMA 2025

The first test bike is finished in black, complemented by gold detailing running across the tank and fairing. The combination gives the Himalayan 750 a more premium appearance, something similar to what is offered on the Hanle Black livery of the Himalayan 450. It gives the motorcycle a rugged adventure-bike character. Meanwhile, the second grey colourway takes a more understated approach, with the darker finish giving the motorcycle a stealthier look.

The third option is considerably more colourful, using a white base finish for the painted panel which is accompanied by yellow, pink and brown stripes across the tank and side panels, giving the motorcycle a more vibrant look. And lastly, the fourth bike sported a matte metallic brown finish, adding another more premium-looking option to the lineup.

Now, while these are the four colour options, expect the Himalayan 750 to be available in more than these colour options which will be revealed once the production version is officially showcased.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Showcased In India; Gets Cruise Control, TPMS

Notably, the black and grey motorcycles are equipped with alloy wheels, which are expected to be paired with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup for a more road riding and long-distance touring application. On the other hand, the other two colourways featured spoked wheels with a off-road-focused setup with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear combination. It remains to be seen whether these will be tubeless cross-spoke wheels.

The Himalayan 750 will sit above the Himalayan 450 in Royal Enfield’s adventure motorcycle lineup and will use the company’s new 750cc twin-cylinder platform, new chassis and a good sweep of electronic rider aids and features.

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