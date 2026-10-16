New Tesla Roadster Debuts With SpaceX Gas Thrusters, Flight Capabilities

Tesla has unveiled a new Roadster prototype ahead of production commencing in 2028. While final specifications remain under wraps, Tesla claims that the new Roadster is capable of hitting 100 kmph in under 1 second, though the bigger news is that the car can fly! Tesla has sourced compressed air thruster technology from SpaceX to allow the Roadster to be capable of launching itself off the ground as well as perform some aerial manouvers.



Also read: Tesla Model Y L Review: A 6-Seater Sportscar For The Family?



Tesla Roadster: Exterior Styling



Unlike the flowing, swept-back styling of the concept from 2017, the latest Roadster features an edgier design with flatter surfacing, sharper lines and creases. In profile, the Roadster looks the part of a mid-engined supercar with its very wedge-like proportions and prominent shoulderline. At the rear, the high-set tail features an edge-to-edge lightbar as well as an active rear spoiler. Depending on the variant, the rear bumper features SpaceX-sourced cold-gas thrusters, allowing the car to hit its claimed 0-100 kmph time of under 1 second.



Other interesting styling details to the exterior include hidden headlamps and butterfly doors.



Tesla Roadster: Cabin



The cabin follows a very minimalist design theme with a yoke-style steering wheel and a large central touchscreen with little else of note. The cabin features seating for two as standard. Tesla says that the Roadster uses an all-new generation of steer-by-wire tech.



Also read: 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launched At Rs 50.89 Lakh



Tesla Roadster: SpaceX Cold Gas Thrusters & Active Aero



With the advancements of technology, cars have started to incorporate more and more tech that most would describe as akin to party pieces. General Motors’ Hummer EV had the Crab Walk function; BYD’s YangWang U9’s active suspension allows the car to hop over small obstacles, and as for the Tesla, it can achieve lift-off.



Tesla says that there will be three derivatives of the Roadster that will go on sale when the production model arrives in 2028. The first is the Roadster Performance that offers you seating for two and electric motors for propulsion - pretty standard stuff. What is not standard is the level of active aero in the vehicle. Aside from the adjustable spoilers, etc., the Roadster as standard gets electric fans in the underbody that aid in generating downforce similar to what we’ve seen previously in the GMA T50 and the McMurtry Speirling.



Move up to the Roadster Thrust, and things get interesting. The Thrust incorporates cold-air thrusters sourced from SpaceX into the rear bumper, allowing the car to achieve a 0-100 kmph sprint in under 1 second. The thrusters are powered by compressed air stored in on-board tanks, which the car is capable of refilling by itself. Above the Thrust sits the Roadster Rocket, which adds additional thrusters in the underbody, allowing the car to lift off the ground like a rocket while also allowing for forward and lateral movement in the air. Tesla, however, cautions that the tech is not road legal and the Roadster Rocket will only be available to a select clientele by invitation only.



Tesla Roadster: Production & Reservations



Tesla says that the final all-new Roadster will go into production in 2028, though the order books for the car are now open. Indian customers too can put their money down for the Roadster, with the booking amount set at Rs 5 lakh.