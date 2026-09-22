New Triumph Bonneville 400 Launching Soon
- Upcoming Bonneville 400 launch in upcoming festive season
- Will feature distinctive Bonneville styling
- Will weigh more than the Speed 400
Ever since Triumph introduced the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X, it was only a matter of time till the brand introduced the Bonneville version of it based on the 400cc platform, now 350cc for the Indian market. The good news is that the wait is finally coming to an end after all the spied images that have been circulating on the internet. Come this festive season which begins from October, Triumph Motorcycles will be launching the much-awaited most-accessible entry-level Bonneville in India and will soon or simultaneously be introduced in the international markets as well.
The little Bonnie has been spied on several occasions in India as well as internationally. By the looks of it, the new Bonnie will feature a chassis that is based on the current Speed 400 but will feature a different swingarm and subframe. The subframe is flatter and longer compared to that of the Speed 400 to accommodate the flatter and longer bench-type saddle which is a typical design element for the Bonneville.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted In India
Also, the overall proportions of the motorcycle will be slighting larger than the Speed 400 to give it a big bike feel and accommodate a wider range of riders of varying height. The new Bonnie will feature a larger fuel tank, longer fenders at both ends to establish the classic look, different engine covers, chrome accents, fender-mounted taillamp, and a peashooter-style single-sided exhaust, ensuring all the key design element of the larger Bonneville models are carried on. Also, unlike the other 400 Triumphs, the Bonneville in most likeliness will feature a main stand as part of the standard equipment, which is not offered on the other models. Expect all these changes and inclusions to add new kilograms to the bike compared to the Speed 400.
Moving to the mechanical bits, the motorcycle will come with a telescopic fork setup at the front with fork gators and a twin shock absorber setup at the rear with preload adjustment instead of the monoshock offered on the other models. As for the wheels, while there will most likely be an alloy wheel variant, the motorcycle will be offered with a wire-spoke wheels setup. Braking will taken care off by disc brakes at both end and will be accompanied by dual-channel ABS and traction control.
Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Tracker 400 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7,000
Moving to the powertrain, the upcoming Bonneville 400 will be powered by a recently introduced 349cc single-pot motor that currently powers all the Triumph 400 models. On the Speed 400, the motor is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 36.49bhp and 32Nm of peak torque. Expect a different state of tune with more focus on the low-end performance with a more gradual power graph.
Triumph is expected to announce the launch date of the new Bonneville 400 soon which should be right around the upcoming festive season.
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