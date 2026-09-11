New Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The next-generation Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer has been leaked ahead of its official debut, with Dakar Rally winner Sam Sunderland spotted riding the motorcycle as part of Triumph’s attempt to set a new world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe by motorcycle.

Triumph had earlier revealed Sunderland’s record attempt alongside a Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer. However, the motorcycle he has been seen riding during the journey from London appears to be the upcoming 2027 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer, rather than the current-generation model.

The leaked images reveal a redesigned LED headlight setup, with a radar sensor mounted above the headlights. This suggests that Triumph could introduce a front-facing radar system on the new Tiger 1200, expanding the motorcycle’s rider-assistance technology.

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The current Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer already gets a rear radar-based blind-spot assistance system. A front radar could potentially add further electronic rider aids, although Triumph has not confirmed its functionality yet.

Beyond the lighting and radar setup, the new motorcycle appears largely unchanged from the current model. The mechanical package is also expected to be carried over. The existing Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer uses a 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine producing 150bhp and 130Nm, and weighs 262 kg with a 30-litre fuel tank.

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Interestingly, Sunderland’s motorcycle appears to feature a 19-inch front wheel, smaller than the standard 21-inch unit on the current Rally Explorer. This could indicate a change to the wheel and tyre setup, although it is also possible that the motorcycle is running a different configuration specifically for the record attempt.

Triumph is yet to reveal official details of the new Tiger 1200. However, its public appearance suggests that the global debut may not be far away. The motorcycle could make its official debut at EICMA 2026 in November.