New Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Teased

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the new Triumph Tiger 900 on the brand's social media channels, hinting that the Tiger 900 will launched in India very soon. The new Tiger 900 is a completely all-new generation model in the Triumph Tiger range of adventure motorcycles, and will replace the Tiger 800 range, offering new features, updated design and an all-new engine with different performance and cylinder firing order, giving the new Tiger 900 a slightly different feel. We expect Triumph India to launch the new Tiger 900 sometime next week, that will be the end of May 2020.

The new Tiger 900 has a distinctive design with a narrower body and full LED lighting

The engine gets a displacement bump from 799 cc to 888 cc, along with new lightweight components, a new T-plane crankshaft, and a new firing order in the in-line three cylinder motor. Compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the Tiger 800's engine, the new engine gets a 1-3-2 firing order. What has also changed is it offers more peak torque - 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm (up from 79 Nm at 8,050 rpm) and the mid-range gets a 12 per cent boost. Peak power though remains the same with 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

The Triumph Tiger 900 Range has three categories - base model, GT, and Rally

The Tiger 900 will be available in two broad variants - GT and Rally. The GT range will replace the Tiger 800 XR range, with alloy wheels, while the Rally will be the corresponding Tiger 800 XC range with wire spoked wheels. One important and very capable difference this time around is that the Tiger 900 Rally gets wire-spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

All variants of the Tiger 900 feature a TFT dash, with a bigger 7-inch screen on the GT and Rally variants

There's a long list of features as well, including a new TFT instrument panel, which is bigger and offers a range of customisation options, and also offers Bluetooth connectivity as well as an optional GoPro module which allows the rider to operate a GoPro action camera from the handlebar controls. The Tiger 900 gets up to 6 riding modes with options to customise the ABS, traction control, suspension and so on. The base Tiger 900 GT is expected to be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh, going up to ₹ 15 lakh for the fully-loaded Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

