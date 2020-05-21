New Cars and Bikes in India

New Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Teased

The new Triumph Tiger 900 adventure bike range will replace the Triumph Tiger 800 range, and gets a comprehensive update, including a new engine.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Triumph Tiger 900 range will be launched in India within a week

Highlights

  • Triumph India teases launch of new Tiger 900 on social media
  • All-new Tiger 900 expected to be launched by the end of May 2020
  • New Tiger 900 gets a new engine, updated features and styling

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the new Triumph Tiger 900 on the brand's social media channels, hinting that the Tiger 900 will launched in India very soon. The new Tiger 900 is a completely all-new generation model in the Triumph Tiger range of adventure motorcycles, and will replace the Tiger 800 range, offering new features, updated design and an all-new engine with different performance and cylinder firing order, giving the new Tiger 900 a slightly different feel. We expect Triumph India to launch the new Tiger 900 sometime next week, that will be the end of May 2020.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Listed On India Website; Launch Likely Soon

t57u3bms

The new Tiger 900 has a distinctive design with a narrower body and full LED lighting

The engine gets a displacement bump from 799 cc to 888 cc, along with new lightweight components, a new T-plane crankshaft, and a new firing order in the in-line three cylinder motor. Compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the Tiger 800's engine, the new engine gets a 1-3-2 firing order. What has also changed is it offers more peak torque - 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm (up from 79 Nm at 8,050 rpm) and the mid-range gets a 12 per cent boost. Peak power though remains the same with 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review

unoavvhk

The Triumph Tiger 900 Range has three categories - base model, GT, and Rally

The Tiger 900 will be available in two broad variants - GT and Rally. The GT range will replace the Tiger 800 XR range, with alloy wheels, while the Rally will be the corresponding Tiger 800 XC range with wire spoked wheels. One important and very capable difference this time around is that the Tiger 900 Rally gets wire-spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The New Triumph Tiger 900

eudae6f8

All variants of the Tiger 900 feature a TFT dash, with a bigger 7-inch screen on the GT and Rally variants

0 Comments

There's a long list of features as well, including a new TFT instrument panel, which is bigger and offers a range of customisation options, and also offers Bluetooth connectivity as well as an optional GoPro module which allows the rider to operate a GoPro action camera from the handlebar controls. The Tiger 900 gets up to 6 riding modes with options to customise the ABS, traction control, suspension and so on. The base Tiger 900 GT is expected to be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh, going up to ₹ 15 lakh for the fully-loaded Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Rocket 3 R with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph
Rocket 3 R

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
24%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
10%
Return To Poll

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 18 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12 - 15.17 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.7 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.2 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 11.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: Price Expectation
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities