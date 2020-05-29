New Triumph Tiger 900 Launch Details Revealed

It is no secret that the next launch from Triumph Motorcycles India will be the Tiger 900 middleweight adventure bike. While it was supposed to be launched in India in May itself, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works. Nonetheless, Triumph will be launching the new Tiger 900 in the middle of June 2020. An exact launch date should be coming your way in a few days from now. The Tiger 900 is a significant leap over the Tiger 800 in terms of design, usability, engine performance and even features. It definitely justifies the tag of 'all-new' in this case. The motorcycle of course, will be launched digitally.

(India will not get the Tiger 900 GT Pro variant for now.)

In the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, "The first of the launches (In June 2020) that we are looking at is of course the Tiger 900, which ideally, we were really keen to launch it in May, but for various reasons, it is getting pushed to June now, mid of June as well. It is perhaps the most anticipated motorcycle from our stable this year. We are really looking forward to that launch. So, that's the first launch. We have a couple of more classics to add."

(The Tiger 900 Rally Pro is the top-spec variant, getting 6 riding modes, shift assist, integrated connectivity system, tyre pressure monitoring system and other such features)

The new Tiger 900 will be launched in three variants in India. These are GT, Rally and Rally Pro. Needless to say, the Tiger 900 will be BS6 compliant as well. This is the first time that the top-spec variant of the Tiger will be coming to India along with the other variants. The GT range will replace the Tiger 800 XR range and get alloy wheels, primarily meant for touring on tarmac. The Rally range will replace the Tiger 800 XC range, getting more equipment along with wire-spoked wheels shod with tubeless tyres and will be more off-road friendly.

The engine gets a displacement bump from 799 cc to 888 cc, along with new lightweight components, a new T-plane crankshaft, and a new firing order in the in-line three-cylinder motor. Compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the Tiger 800's engine, the new engine gets a 1-3-2 firing order. What has also changed is it offers more peak torque - 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm (up from 79 Nm at 8,050 rpm) and the mid-range gets a 12 per cent boost. Peak power though remains the same with 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm. There are bunch of updates to the electronics and other features as well. You can read all about it HERE.

