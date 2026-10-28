New Valhalla Spider Is Aston Martin’s Fastest Open-Top Supercar
- Valhalla Spider can hit 350 kmph with the roof off
- Standard fabric roof limits top speed to 200 kmph
- Deliveries commence from Q3 2027
Aston Martin has unveiled the new open-top iteration of the Valhalla PHEV supercar - the Valhalla Spider. Sharing a majority of its mechanicals with the Valhalla Coupe, the new Spider - also set to be made in limited numbers - arrives with some design tweaks to optimise performance and aerodynamics for open-top driving and replaces the V12 Valkyrie Spider as Aston Martin’s fastest open-top supercar at least when the roof is off - 350 kmph (217 mph) compared to the Valkyrie Spider’s 330 kmph (205 mph).
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With the roof fixed in place, the Valkyrie Spider is just as fast at 350 kmph though with the Valhalla there is a catch - max top speed with the standard-fit roof is limited to 200 kmph. Aston Martin says that the Valhalla as standard will ship with a removable fabric roof, with a carbon fibre unit offered as an option. Going for the removable hardtop option unlocks the full 350 kmph top speed with the roof on.
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Aston Martin says that it has made adjustments to the bodyshell of the Valhalla Spider compared to the Coupe. These include redesigning the active aerodynamics and raising the height of the intake snorkel behind the cabin by 35 mm to allow for optimum airflow with a wind deflector in place atop the windshield. The wind deflector itself can be disassembled into three parts and stowed in new sill storage compartments.
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Other changes over the Coupe include offering the carbon fibre Touring seats as standard, with the standard seats from the Coupe offered as a no-cost option. Aston Martin says that the electronic stability program too has been adjusted to account for the Spider’s revised aerodynamics.
Under the skin, not much has changed from the Coupe. The Spider retains the same PHEV powertrain as the coupe, with a mid-mounted twin-turbo AMG-sourced 4.0-litre V8 paired with three electric motors. Two electric motors drive the front axle, with the third integrated into the 8-speed DCT gearbox and helping drive the rear axle alongside the V8. Total output stands at an identical 1064 bhp and 1100 Nm. Aston claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds - identical to the Coupe.
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