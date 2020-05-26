New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class Officially Teased

The seventh generation of the Mercedes-Benz flagship sedan will hit production in the second half of 2020.

| Updated:
The new S-class could make its way to the Indian shores sometime in 2021.

Highlights

  • Blue highlights in the headlamps indicate use of LED laser lighting
  • Fully electric version of the S-class the EQS will also launch soon
  • The new sedan will see use of higher levels of artificial intelligence

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has officially teased the upcoming next-generation of its flagship sedan the S-class. Codenamed W223, the new car will be the seventh generation of the luxury sedan and will make its world premiere later this year. The first look only reveals how the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-class will look from the front including the presence of the all-important bonnet emblem. The company has also said that the new sedan will see use of higher levels of artificial intelligence.

A big vertical touch screen replaces the dual screen set-up that was seen inside the car earlier.

The front grille gets bigger than before and it looks bolder as well with a lot more chrome being used. The LED headlamps looks similar to the ones seen on the recently launched facelift of the E-class sedan. The blue highlights in the headlamps point to the use of advanced LED laser lighting technology. Previous spy shots of the S-class have also revealed E-class like wraparound LED tail lamps as well as a revamped cabin with a new instrument cluster and huge vertical touch screen that is likely to get the latest version of company's MBUX infotainment system.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Confirms New-Gen S-Class, EQA Debut In 2020

The new car is likely to get a host of powertrain options including Hybrid, Plug-in hybrid, Petrol and Diesel. The carmaker has already revealed that the production of the car will begin in the second half of 2020. Mercedes is also getting ready to launch a fully electric version of the car called the EQS though it is made on a different platform. The first generation of the S-class, that is referred by many as the best car in the world, was launched almost half a century ago in 1972. The sixth generation of the car has been on sale the world over since the year 2014.

