Next-Gen Kwid EV Arrives In Europe As All-New Dacia Spring EV
- Underpinned by Renault RGEV Small platform
- 27.5 kWh LFP battery offers 250 km WLTP range
- 150 mm longer, 180 mm wider than outgoing car
The first-gen Renault Kwid has soldiered on in markets such as India and Brazil with updates for the better part of a decade, but things are different in Europe. Arriving in an all-electric guise as the Dacia Spring EV in 2020, the first-gen city car received a comprehensive update in 2024 and is now being replaced in 2026 by a new second-generation EV. Meet the Gen 2 Dacia Spring EV, and compared to its predecessor, the only similarity left between the two generations is the name.
Also read: 2027 Renault Kwid Makes Global Debut With Updated Looks, New Tech
Unlike its predecessor, which shared similarities with the India-spec Renault Kwid, the new Spring EV is now underpinned by the Renault Group’s RGEV Small platform. It’s essentially a sister model to the new Renault Twingo EV already on sale in Europe, though it drops some of the Twingo’s quirky styling elements for a boxier look. In terms of size, Dacia says that the new Spring is 150 mm longer and 180 mm wider while in overall weight the Spring now tips the scale at 1212 kg - up from the original’s 984 kg.
Also read: Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched At Rs 12.99 Lakh
In terms of looks too, the new Spring is drastically different from its predecessor. Gone is the split headlamp layout and conventional hatchback styling in favour of a boxier and edgier design with a short bonnet and cab-forward design. The upright fascia features an enclosed three-dimensional grille flowing into the headlamps, while the prominent bumper below features large swathes of textured black plastic and slim intake vents near its base. The bonnet is flatter and more upright than on its sister model, the Twingo, though in profile the glass house retains a familiar design to the Renault.
Also read: New Renault Kwid E-Tech Revealed: Gets ADAS, 250 Km Range
Round the back, the Spring features a chunky rear bumper and a thick swathe of textured plastic running between the tail lamps. A prominent haunch and integrated roof-mounted spoiler round out the exterior design. An interesting design element of the new Spring is the light clusters. While in images the units look to feature light guides inspired by the design of the brand’s logo, the lower surface is only a mirror element reflecting the light from the J-shaped LED lighting.
Inside, the dashboard design is more or less the same as in the new Twingo, with only some minor cosmetic changes. The Spring loses the body coloured flat panelling on the upper dashboard fascia for a more angular design featuring upholstery colour-matched finishing. The rest of the design is broadly familiar, with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen, lack of noticeable central air con vents and a stacked centre console with storage cubbies and an electric parking brake near its base.
Mechanically, the new Spring also gets some notable upgrades over its predecessor. The 24.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is replaced by a larger 27.5 kWh LFP unit offering a WLTP range of up to 250 km. The electric motor too is new and makes 80.5 bhp and 175 Nm. The outgoing Spring EV was available in two specifications - 70 bhp or 100 bhp, though both made a peak 137 Nm of torque. Dacia claims a 0-100 kmph time of 12.1 seconds.
In terms of charging, the new Spring ships with a 6.6 kW on-board charger, with a 7 kW wallbox also available. Buyers can further option the Fast Charge pack, unlocking 11 kW AC charging. The EV also supports 50 kW DC fast charging, with a 15-80 per cent charge taking about 28 minutes.
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Renault
TriberEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.81 - 8.69 लाख
- Renault
DusterEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 लाख
- Renault
KigerEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.81 - 10.35 लाख
- Renault
KwidEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.3 - 5.99 लाख
Latest Cars
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 8, 2026Porsche Cayenne Electric India Launch On September 30: All You Need To KnowIt will be offered with a 113 kWh battery paired with two electric motors, with the Turbo Electric model producing up to 1,140 bhp and 1,150 Nm of peak torque.1 min read
- Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Top Five HighlightsWith the launch of the Himalayan 440 here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle.1 min read
- Kinetic DX+ Electric Scooter Gets 3.1 kWh Battery, 132 km RangeThe upgraded Kinetic DX+ gets a larger LFP battery, 3.8 kW motor and features such as Park Assist, Reverse and regenerative braking.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Sep 8, 2026Next-Gen Kwid EV Arrives In Europe As All-New Dacia Spring EVSecond-gen city car is underpinned by the Renault Group’s RGEV Small platform and offers up to 250 km of range.3 mins read
- MT Thunder 4 SV Helmet Launched In India At Rs 13,699; Gets 5-Star SHARP RatingReiseMoto has launched the MT Thunder 4 SV full-face helmet in India, priced from Rs 13,699, with ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI certifications along with a five-star SHARP safety rating.1 min read
- Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition Launched At Rs 2.09 LakhThe Jawa 42 Bobber gets the Global Chess League-inspired All Stars treatment, with five colour options and cosmetic updates.1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 8, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review: Heart Matters, Or Does It?The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno is here and it gets some significant changes some of which have got the opinion divided. We drive it.7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Sep 7, 2026Simple Wave First Ride Review: Space, Pace And More SpaceThe Simple Wave is here to rewrite the rules of the family EV scooter segment. We scoot around to tell you whether it will create waves or not!7 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 4, 20262026 Ducati Monster V2 Review: Raising The BarWith the fifth iteration, the Ducati Monster gets a lighter chassis, a new 890cc V2 engine, sophisticated electronics and tweaks to the suspension, all to make the 2026 version so compelling.7 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 4, 20262026 Lexus ES 350h And Lexus ES 500e Review: Luxury Meets CapabilityWe got behind the wheels of the new Lexus ES twins which were launched in India earlier this year. Which one suits you more? Lets find out1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Sep 2, 2026Konarc Is The Rizta That Works For Everyone -- Including Ather Energy | FIRST RIDE REVIEWFor the slow-but-sure Ather, the Rizta was the foot in the door -- the similarly-capable Konarc, purpose-built to win over every Indian family, is built to kick that very door down.10 mins read