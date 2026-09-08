Next-Gen Kwid EV Arrives In Europe As All-New Dacia Spring EV

The first-gen Renault Kwid has soldiered on in markets such as India and Brazil with updates for the better part of a decade, but things are different in Europe. Arriving in an all-electric guise as the Dacia Spring EV in 2020, the first-gen city car received a comprehensive update in 2024 and is now being replaced in 2026 by a new second-generation EV. Meet the Gen 2 Dacia Spring EV, and compared to its predecessor, the only similarity left between the two generations is the name.

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Unlike its predecessor, which shared similarities with the India-spec Renault Kwid, the new Spring EV is now underpinned by the Renault Group’s RGEV Small platform. It’s essentially a sister model to the new Renault Twingo EV already on sale in Europe, though it drops some of the Twingo’s quirky styling elements for a boxier look. In terms of size, Dacia says that the new Spring is 150 mm longer and 180 mm wider while in overall weight the Spring now tips the scale at 1212 kg - up from the original’s 984 kg.



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In terms of looks too, the new Spring is drastically different from its predecessor. Gone is the split headlamp layout and conventional hatchback styling in favour of a boxier and edgier design with a short bonnet and cab-forward design. The upright fascia features an enclosed three-dimensional grille flowing into the headlamps, while the prominent bumper below features large swathes of textured black plastic and slim intake vents near its base. The bonnet is flatter and more upright than on its sister model, the Twingo, though in profile the glass house retains a familiar design to the Renault.

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Round the back, the Spring features a chunky rear bumper and a thick swathe of textured plastic running between the tail lamps. A prominent haunch and integrated roof-mounted spoiler round out the exterior design. An interesting design element of the new Spring is the light clusters. While in images the units look to feature light guides inspired by the design of the brand’s logo, the lower surface is only a mirror element reflecting the light from the J-shaped LED lighting.





Inside, the dashboard design is more or less the same as in the new Twingo, with only some minor cosmetic changes. The Spring loses the body coloured flat panelling on the upper dashboard fascia for a more angular design featuring upholstery colour-matched finishing. The rest of the design is broadly familiar, with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen, lack of noticeable central air con vents and a stacked centre console with storage cubbies and an electric parking brake near its base.





Mechanically, the new Spring also gets some notable upgrades over its predecessor. The 24.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is replaced by a larger 27.5 kWh LFP unit offering a WLTP range of up to 250 km. The electric motor too is new and makes 80.5 bhp and 175 Nm. The outgoing Spring EV was available in two specifications - 70 bhp or 100 bhp, though both made a peak 137 Nm of torque. Dacia claims a 0-100 kmph time of 12.1 seconds.



In terms of charging, the new Spring ships with a 6.6 kW on-board charger, with a 7 kW wallbox also available. Buyers can further option the Fast Charge pack, unlocking 11 kW AC charging. The EV also supports 50 kW DC fast charging, with a 15-80 per cent charge taking about 28 minutes.