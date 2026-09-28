Nicolo Bulega Wins 2026 WorldSBK Title With Ducati

Nicolo Bulega has been crowned the 2026 Superbike World Champion after finishing second in Race 2 at the Cremona Circuit. The result was enough for the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati rider to secure his maiden WorldSBK Riders’ Championship with two rounds still remaining.

Bulega has enjoyed a dominant season aboard the new Ducati Panigale V4 R, winning 26 of the 30 races held so far and finishing second in the remaining four. He has also taken nine consecutive pole positions and set lap records at every circuit contested up to Cremona.

The title is particularly significant for Ducati, as Bulega becomes the first Italian rider to win the WorldSBK Riders’ Championship with the manufacturer. It is also his second World Championship title with Ducati, following his 2023 World Supersport crown.

The Panigale V4 R has been equally dominant in its debut season, remaining unbeaten with 30 wins from 30 races. Ducati has consequently secured its fifth consecutive Manufacturers’ Championship and 22nd overall.

The result also completes a triple crown for Ducati and the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati Team, with the Riders’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ titles all secured in 2026.