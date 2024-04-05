Nippon Paint Launches ‘Mastercraft’ Paint Repair Service Bra

Nippon Paint, a paint and coating company in the Asia Pacific region, has launched its automotive body and paint repair service brand, Mastercraft. This brand covers services ranging from high-quality body and paint work, and car maintenance services to quick repairs.



The first Mastercraft store has been opened in Gurugram, operated by N-Square Automotive Services. This centre will serve owners in Gurugram, Delhi, and NCR. With a capacity to repair approximately 2500 cars annually, the Gurugram centre will offer innovative technology and eco-friendly solutions.



The company further stated that they are planning to expand Mastercraft stores across India and overseas through partnerships and franchises, extending its services and network.



As for the services the company has listed down benefits like velocity repair for same-day small repairs, bodywork and painting, full body paint services, advanced paint protection with ceramic and graphene coating, detailing for both interior and exterior, Paint Protection Film (PPF) installation, and anti-rust coating.

Sharad Malhotra, Director, and President, Automotive Refinishes, Nippon Paint India said, “The launch of Mastercraft epitomises our commitment to the Indian market to provide efficient and green automotive aftermarket paint solutions. We want to provide innovative and best-in-class services, many of which are not commonly available in India, by leveraging our international experience and technology. By expanding the Mastercraft network, we will work towards ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for our customers.”

Written by - Ronit Agarwal