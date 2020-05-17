Nissan India Introduces New Finance Schemes And Pick-Up & Drop Service

Nissan India has introduced a new car finance schemes and pick-up & drop service to ensure customers don't need to come visit dealerships and workshops and avoid physical contact. The Japanese carmaker has partnered with various financial institutions and is now offering a range of schemes offering paperless payment of car loans, special offers for women car loan applicants and professional based products for salaried, self-employed, Government & Public Sector Units (PSU) employees, police and the agriculture sector.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director- Nissan Motor India, said, "With innovative financial schemes and initiatives including ease of financing and convenience in getting their car serviced, Nissan India will enrich the customer experience at each step, which is especially important in such challenging times."

Nissan is providing complimentary pick-up and drop service in major cities.

The first of its kind finance and insurance scheme also include job Loss Protection' on EMI's covering loss of job and medical emergencies including Coronavirus, optional payment from January 2021 on select products and zero mile car product has been introduced looking at the opportunities in the used car business. Nissan India also announced the launch of its new pick-up & drop service. It is offering an end-to-end hygienic pick-up & drop solution including a standard sanitisation process for all frequent touchpoints in the vehicle such as door handles and gear lever. Drivers delivering the vehicles will also follow full hygiene regulations between the customer location and Nissan workshop. The complementary pick-up & drop service is available in all major cities while customers in other locations can also avail this service at a minimal charge.

