Nissan Introduces Virtual Showroom Visit And Online Booking Services

Nissan India is offering online bookings, virtual product display and online loan application for all Datsun products as well as for the Nissan Kicks.

Nissan India is offering online bookings, virtual product display and online loan application.

  • Nissan is offering online bookings, virtual display & finance assistance.
  • The online services include both Nissan and Datsun cars.
  • The move will help Nissan to provide contactless service.

After government gave some relaxation in the lockdown 4.0, automakers have resumed sales operations across India. However, many carmakers are promoting online sales as well in a bid to ensure that their dealerships are not crowded and customers avoid showroom visits as much as possible. Nissan India is the latest to join the fray offering online bookings, virtual product display and online financial loan application for all Datsun products as well as for the Nissan Kicks.

Commenting on this, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers' location through a Virtual Showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey. It allows our customers to experience and own our products with complete confidence, convenience and with zero physical contact."

Nissan is also providing online services for Datsun cars as well.

The virtual showroom visit and online services will enable Nissan India to minimise physical contact, providing contactless service. Nissan says that the experience is identical to an actual dealership visit. It's not an app based service and buyers can take the virtual tour through computer and smartphone browsers. Customers can easily navigate to the bookings section and submit a request to select the car of their choice, choose finance options via Nissan finance and then make payments through a secure payment gateway. Nissan is accepting all digital payment. Nissan's product line-up at present includes the Nissan Kicks and the Nissan GT-R Sports Car. While the online service is applicable of the Nissan Kicks, the company has not confirmed the same for the GT-R yet.

