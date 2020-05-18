Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector: Price Comparison

The updated 2020 Nissan Kicks has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 9.50 lakh which goes up to ₹ 14.15 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV has been updated with BS6 compliant engines, while the tried and tested 1.5-litre engine has been upgraded to meet the BS6 norms. It also gets a brand new 1.3-litre turbo petrol BS6 engine which will be available with the option of a CVT transmission along with a six-speed manual transmission. It is the most powerful and affordable SUV in its segment. Here's how the updated Nissan Kicks fares up against its rivals, in terms of pricing.

The base petrol turbo Nissan Kicks undercuts the base Hyundai Creta turbo petrol ₹ 2.71 lakh.

Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta

Variants Nissan Kicks (Ex-Showroom) Hyundai Creta (Ex-Showroom) Petrol Manual ₹ 9.50 lakh - ₹ 10.00 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh - ₹ 13.16 lakh Turbo Petrol Manual ₹ 11.85 lakh - ₹ 13.90 lakh N.A. Turbo Petrol Automatic ₹ 13.45 lakh - ₹ 14.15 lakh ₹ 16.16 lakh - ₹ 17.20 lakh

The base 1.5-litre petrol variant of the Nissan Kicks undercuts Hyundai Creta by ₹ 49,000. While the 1.5-litre motor in the Kicks just in the two bottom end variants - XL and XV and only with manual transmission, in the Creta it is on offer throughout the range and with both manual and automatic transmission. Also in the Hyundai Creta, the 1.4-litre, turbo engine is on offer only with the automatic transmission while the Nissan Kicks gets it with both manual and automatic transmission. The base Petrol turbo Nissan Kicks undercuts the base Hyundai Creta turbo petrol ₹ 2.71 lakh while the price difference goes up to ₹ 3.05 lakh for the top end variants.

The base turbo petrol variant automatic of the Nissan Kicks undercuts the the base turbo petrol automatic variant of the Seltos by ₹ 2.84 lakh.

Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos

Variants Nissan Kicks (Ex-Showroom) Kia Seltos (Ex-Showroom) Petrol Manual ₹ 9.50 lakh - ₹ 10.00 lakh ₹ 9.89 lakh - ₹ 13.09 lakh Turbo Petrol Manual ₹ 11.85 lakh - ₹ 13.90 lakh ₹ 13.79 lakh - ₹ 16.29 lakh Turbo Petrol Automatic ₹ 13.45 lakh - ₹ 14.15 lakh ₹ 16.29 lakh - ₹ 17.29 lakh

The base 1.5-litre Nissan Kicks undercuts the base 1.5-litre Kia Seltos by ₹ 39,000 and just like the Creta, even the Seltos gets the 1.5-litre engine across its range while the Kicks gets it in just two variants. The base turbo petrol manual variant of the Kicks undercuts the turbo petrol manual variant of the Seltos by ₹ 1.94 lakh while the price difference goes up to ₹ 2.39 lakh between the top end variants.The base turbo petrol variant automatic of the Nissan Kicks undercuts the the base turbo petrol automatic variant of the Seltos by ₹ 2.84 lakh while the price difference between the top-end variants goes up to ₹ 3.14 lakh.

The base turbo petrol manual variant of the Nissan Kicks undercuts the base turbo petrol manual variant of the MG Hector by ₹ 89,000.

Nissan Kicks vs MG Hector

Variants Nissan Kicks (Ex-Showroom) MG Hector (Ex-Showroom) Petrol Manual ₹ 9.50 lakh - ₹ 10.00 lakh N.A. Turbo Petrol Manual ₹ 11.85 lakh - ₹ 13.90 lakh ₹ 12.74 lakh - ₹ 16.54 lakh Turbo Petrol Automatic ₹ 13.45 lakh - ₹ 14.15 lakh ₹ 15.94 lakh - ₹ 17.44 lakh

The MG Hector is offered only with a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine. Since the naturally aspirated petrol motor is not available in the Hector and the diesel engine is not available in the Kicks, the comparison here is only between the turbo petrol variants of both models. The base turbo petrol manual variant of the Nissan Kicks undercuts the base turbo petrol manual variant of the MG Hector by ₹ 89,000 while the price difference between the top end variants goes up to ₹ 2.64 lakh. The base turbo petrol automatic variant of the Kicks undercuts the base turbo petrol automatic variant of the Hector by ₹ 2.49 lakh while the price difference between the top-end automatic goes up to ₹ 3.29 lakh.

