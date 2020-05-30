Nissan Sub-Compact SUV Along With 11 New Cars Teased Online

Nissan recently released a new teaser video on its official YouTube channel featuring its product plans over the next 18 months or so. The teaser video highlighted that the carmaker will be revealing at least 12 new cars before the end of next year. Apart from this, the company also gave us a first glimpse of its highly awaited sub-compact SUV. While there are rumours that the car will be called Magnite, Nissan India has not officially announced this yet. The carmaker recently announced its 4-year transformation plan wherein the company will be restructuring its global business. The new plan from the auto manufacturer will majorly focus on reducing the number of platforms to cut down the production cost. Moreover, Nissan has also decided to decrease its product line-up to 55 cars.

Going by the teaser video, the company has revealed the silhouette of the upcoming new sub-4m SUV that will borrow its design inspiration from the X-Trail, Kicks and the Juke. The forthcoming SUV is likely to get sweptback LED headlamps, new L-shaped LED DLRs which will be positioned on the front bumper. The teaser also hints that the SUV will be equipped with roof rails, sloping roofline, roof-integrated spoiler and wrap-around tail-lamps.

Nissan's new SUV will be designed and developed on the CMF-A+ modular platform, which also spawns the Renault Triber. Renault will also be employing the same platform on its upcoming all-new compact SUV, which is codenamed as HBC along with a compact sedan - codenamed LBA. Notably, the platform is essentially a modified version of the CMF-A platform that underpins Renault Kwid and the recently launched Datsun redi-GO facelift.

Mechanically, the compact SUV from Nissan is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which could be offered in two states of tunes. However, the lower variants are likely to get the naturally-aspirated version developing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures. The turbocharged version, on the other hand, will be good for 99 bhp and 160 Nm. Transmission duties will include a 5-speed manual as standard along with a CVT option.

