Nissan Micra, Sunny Officially Discontinued In India

With the stringent BS6 emissions regulations coming into effect last month, Nissan India has decided to trim down its product portfolio for the Indian market. The Japanese auto manufacturer has silently removed the Nissan Micra, Micra Active and Sunny from its official Indian website. Currently, the BS6 Kicks and GT-R are the only two cars listed now. The carmaker has discontinued these cars because they won't be going through the BS6 transition. A spokesperson from Nissan India confirmed this decision. Poor sales and high investment to comply with BS6 emission norms are likely to be some of the reasons for these vehicles to be discontinued in the country.

Nissan entered into the Indian market with the fourth generation Micra hatchback, which was introduced in the year 2010 and received mid-life updates in 2014. The next big facelift came in 2017. The MY2017 Nissan Micra got automatic headlamps with follow-me function, along with rain sensing wipers and sporty orange accents added to the cabin. The 1.2-litre, petrol engine produced 76 bhp & 104 Nm of power figures and it was mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The diesel engine was paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine made 63 bhp and 160 Nm.

Nissan Sunny special edition was launched in India in 2018

The company amplified its product offering by adding Nissan Sunny compact sedan to its product portfolio. The compact was first launched in India in 2011 and the updated version was introduced in the year 2017. Globally unveiled at the 2010 Guangzhou International Motor Show in China, the Nissan Sunny was the most spacious compact sedan on offer then. The sedan was powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The former produced 98 bhp and 134 Nm of power figures and it came mated to a CVT. The oil burner generated 85 bhp & 200 Nm. The engine was clubbed with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

