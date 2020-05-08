New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan To Extend Production Halt For Most U.S. Plants

Nissan, which began gradually resuming production operations at its Infiniti powertrain plant in Decherd, Tennessee last week, said it would assess current market demand and supplier readiness before setting a restart date for the remaining plants.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Many automakers hope to resume U.S. production starting May 18 after halting operations in late March.

Nissan Motor Co said Thursday it is extending a production halt for most U.S. manufacturing plants in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan, which began gradually resuming production operations at its Infiniti powertrain plant in Decherd, Tennessee last week, said it would assess current market demand and supplier readiness before setting a restart date for the remaining plants. Many automakers hope to resume U.S. production starting May 18 after halting operations in late March.

Nissan

Nissan Cars

Kicks

Terrano

Sunny

GT-R

Micra Active

Micra

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Kicks with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks

Popular Nissan Cars

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.55 - 14.65 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 10 - 14.65 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.07 - 9.94 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.12 Crore *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.25 - 6 Lakh *
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra
₹ 6.63 - 8.13 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Opens 225 Showrooms Across India; Sells 170 Cars In 2 Days
Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Opens 225 Showrooms Across India; Sells 170 Cars In 2 Days
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Top Five Essential Car Accessories For Road Trips
Top Five Essential Car Accessories For Road Trips
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities