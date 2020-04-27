New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan To Slash Japan production by 70% in May, 43% in June: Report

Nissan has said that it will cut its production plans in Japan by 70% in May and 43% in June, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Manufacturers around the globe are reeling from consumer demand shrunk due to coronavirus.

Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd will slash its domestic auto production plans by 70% in May and 43% in June, documents seen by Reuters show, as the impact of the coronavirus shakes the troubled automaker.

Manufacturers around the globe are reeling from consumer demand shrunk by the spread of the coronavirus.

Nissan prior to the pandemic had already been grappling with the turmoil that followed the ousting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

