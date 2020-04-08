Nissan's China Sales Drop 44.9% In March Due To Coronavirus

Nissan, which has a JV ei-based Dongfeng Motor said it sees signs of recovery in the market

Japanese automaker Nissan said on Wednesday its sales in China fell 44.9% from a year earlier to 73,297 units in March, as the coronavirus epidemic continues to hit the world's biggest car market.

Nissan, which has a joint venture with Hubei-based Dongfeng Motor, said it sees "signs of recovery in the market", according to a statement.

Rival Toyota's China sales dropped 15.9% year-on-year in March while Honda's fell 50.8%.

General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell 43.3% in the first three months of 2020 compared with the same period last year, the company said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand in the world's biggest auto market.

GM, China's second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 461,716 vehicles in the first quarter, the company said. The first quarter drop follows a second straight decline in annual sales in 2019. The travel restrictions contributed to a 79% drop in overall auto sales in February after a 19% drop in January.

