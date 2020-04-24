Nissan's Sunderland Plant Makes Aprons For Healthcare Workers In The UK

Initially, Nissan will deliver 18,000 aprons per week, but plans to increase it to over 70,000 units

Nissan has announced manufacturing thousands of protective aprons for the UK's NHS (National Health Service) workers at its Sunderland plant. The move follows a request from the Royal College of Nursing to UK's manufacturers urging them to use their spare capacity to help meet the unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). Nissan claims that a team of staff volunteers at the plant took just eight days to design and build a process on-site to manufacture the plastic aprons for the healthcare workers.

While initially, Nissan will deliver 18,000 aprons per week, the team has plans to increase the quantity to over 70,000 units within weeks. Nissan's Production Director Adam Pennick said, "We are proud to support our healthcare workers wherever we can during this crisis. The team at the plant have done an excellent job in creating a production process in such a short space of time. It really highlights the skill and dedication we have in our team at Sunderland Plant."

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand

Nissan will deliver 18,000 aprons per week, but the team has plans to increase the quantity to over 70,000 units

The company started producing the aprons earlier this week, and already the plant has received 47,000 orders from local NHS trusts. Nissan says that protective aprons have been designed in line with the technical specifications issued by the Government, and the production team has set up a manual process to make non-sterile grade aprons out of tear-resistant polythene. Simultaneously, the plant is already producing visors (face shields) for NHS, and the carmaker is shipping up to 100,000 units to be distributed each week.

In India, Nissan has announced extending the deadline on the expiration date for warranties (both standard and extended) and free services for customers who are unable to use these services because of the lockdown. Furthermore, the company is also offering emergency roadside assistance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.