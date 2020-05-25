Norton Motorcycles Looks At Expanding Workforce Under TVS Ownership

British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles may have been saved from the brink of collapse after being taken over by India's TVS Motor Company, but now TVS seems to be intent on reviving Norton. Affairs at Norton Motorcycles appear to be moving in the right direction quite rapidly after the TVS takeover, with Norton now listing several opportunities in the 'careers' section of the brand's website. The opportunities listed are for engineers and managers, and it seems Norton is getting ready to kickstart production again, to meet existing customer orders and to even look at global expansion in the near future.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles

The Norton Dominator follows a classic cafe racer design with modern components

Norton's headcount is expected to grow by 25 per cent from the 55 members of staff the iconic brand had when TVS acquired it. And this seems to be the first in what appears to be a well thought out expansion strategy. Apart from engineering and operations roles, Norton will also look at expanding its workforce across sales, marketing and service, once the first few positions are filled up, and production is brought back to some semblance of normalcy and deliveries are begun.

Also Read: Smaller Displacement Norton Motorcycle Ruled Out For Now

The Norton V4 RR features a 1200 cc V4 engine making 200 bhp

While most of the global automotive industry is reeling under challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the fact that Norton has begun hiring during such challenging times is a positive sign. For TVS, the immediate priority will be to meet standing orders of customers who already had placed deposits for new motorcycles. Then, TVS will look at shifting the head office to a new location, and focus on the future, which includes expanding Norton's presence to new global markets outside the UK.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.