Norton To Focus On Assisted Riding, Electric Bikes In Future

Under TVS ownership, Norton looks set to forge a path into the future

Under new ownership of TVS Motor Company, Norton Motorcycles will be revived to take it back to its glory days, but also to establish Norton as a motorcycle brand of the future. In addition to the obvious large-scale investment, the iconic British brand's new owners plan to take Norton long into the future, not just with inroads into newer markets outside of the UK, but also with introducing high tech radar safety systems and even electric motorcycles further down the line.

The Norton SG6 race bike is based on the Norton V4 RR road bike

Speaking to The Financial Times, London, TVS Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu outlined his company's plans to restore Norton to its glory days, offering full support, and even the strengths of the TVS network in international supply chain.

"It is important that we take Norton into the future, in assisted riding, safety systems, and electric. Norton has always stood for the highest end of motorcycles, as many of these features are important for taking the brand into the future. Norton focuses on a customer group that is in the super premium category. Our idea is to back it up with the required investment," Venu is quoted as telling the publication.

The Norton Atlas Nomad and the Norton Atlas Ranger share the same 650 cc parallel-twin engine

Norton manufacturing will continue to be based out of the Leicestershire area, moving out of Donington Hall within six months to a new, larger factory nearby that will allow the company to hand-make bikes, while also giving room for growth. The new factory will have a capacity to build 2,000 bikes a year, with TVS planning to invest in an additional factory outside the UK in the future.

