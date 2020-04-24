New Cars and Bikes in India

Norton To Focus On Assisted Riding, Electric Bikes In Future

Norton Motorcycles, under TVS ownership, is looking at the future, including all the latest technology and rider assist safety systems.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Under TVS ownership, Norton looks set to forge a path into the future

Highlights

  • Norton looks for a high-tech future under TVS ownership
  • TVS has been candid in outlining strategy to revive Norton's glory days
  • For now, TVS intends to continue Norton manufacturing out of the UK

Under new ownership of TVS Motor Company, Norton Motorcycles will be revived to take it back to its glory days, but also to establish Norton as a motorcycle brand of the future. In addition to the obvious large-scale investment, the iconic British brand's new owners plan to take Norton long into the future, not just with inroads into newer markets outside of the UK, but also with introducing high tech radar safety systems and even electric motorcycles further down the line.

Also Read: Why Norton Motorcycles May Not Compete With Royal Enfield

631el74s

The Norton SG6 race bike is based on the Norton V4 RR road bike

Speaking to The Financial Times, London, TVS Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu outlined his company's plans to restore Norton to its glory days, offering full support, and even the strengths of the TVS network in international supply chain.

Also Read: TVS Will Not Move Norton Manufacturing To India

"It is important that we take Norton into the future, in assisted riding, safety systems, and electric. Norton has always stood for the highest end of motorcycles, as many of these features are important for taking the brand into the future. Norton focuses on a customer group that is in the super premium category. Our idea is to back it up with the required investment," Venu is quoted as telling the publication.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles

pp5qneo

The Norton Atlas Nomad and the Norton Atlas Ranger share the same 650 cc parallel-twin engine

Norton manufacturing will continue to be based out of the Leicestershire area, moving out of Donington Hall within six months to a new, larger factory nearby that will allow the company to hand-make bikes, while also giving room for growth. The new factory will have a capacity to build 2,000 bikes a year, with TVS planning to invest in an additional factory outside the UK in the future.

0 Comments

(Source: FT)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus: Used Car Market May See A Boom Post Lockdown
Coronavirus: Used Car Market May See A Boom Post Lockdown
Skoda Kliq Name Trademarked In India; Could Be Vision IN Concept's Production Name
Skoda Kliq Name Trademarked In India; Could Be Vision IN Concept's Production Name
Opinion: Why Norton Motorcycles Will Not Compete With Royal Enfield
Opinion: Why Norton Motorcycles Will Not Compete With Royal Enfield
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities