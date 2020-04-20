Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More

In some tragic and shocking news, Rudratej "Rudy" Singh, President and CEO of BMW Group India, passed away today, according to a statement from BMW Group India. The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained. Rudratej Singh joined BMW Group India on August 1, 2019. His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment. His demise comes at a crucial junction when BMW Group India was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening its dealer network across India.

The last new model launched by Rudratej Singh was the BMW X1 facelift on March 5, 2020

Everyone at carandbike offers our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Rudy's family and his loved ones during this difficult time. Rudy's leadership and contribution to BMW Group India has been invaluable, and comes as a time when the BMW Group India family is already recovering from yet another tragic and untimely loss, that of Mihir Dayal, Director - Sales, earlier this month, after losing his battle with cancer.

Also Read: Rudratej Singh Appointed As President & CEO Of BMW Group India

Rudy used to be the Global President of Royal Enfield from 2015 to 2019, before he joined BMW Group India With more than 25 years of experience and with multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry, Rudy used to be the Global President of Royal Enfield, before taking on the reins of BMW Group India. Before joining Royal Enfield, Rudy used to work in the FMCG sector, with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. Rudy took over the role of President and CEO of BMW Group India on August 1, 2019. Singh had graduated from Delhi University and had an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

Rudy also used to be a competitive amateur golfer, and a passionate motorcyclist as well, who used to own and ride a BMW R nine T. A soft-spoken personality, Rudy, for many of us, was a quiet, yet affable leader from the automotive industry, who was approachable and friendly with everyone who had had the pleasure of interacting with him. He will be missed, not just as a great leader, but also for being a truly great human being.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.