logo
Select City

Ohvale Racing Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.30 Lakh

Janak Sorap
last published date : 7 October 2026, 01:33 IST
Follow us on
Ohvale Racing Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.30 Lakh
Highlights
  • Three models launched, starting at Rs 7.30 lakh
  • Engine options include 110cc automatic, 160cc and 190cc four-speed variants
  • Racing hardware includes adjustable suspension, slick tyres, and disc brakes

HOM Auto Solutions LLP, the official importer of Ohvale motorcycles in India, has launched three purpose-built racing motorcycles: the GP-0 110 Automatic, GP-0 160 4-Speed and GP-2 190 4-Speed. Prices start at Rs 7.30 lakh, although individual prices for all three models have not been specified.

Ohvale mini race bikes launched carandbike 7

Designed exclusively for circuit use, the compact motorcycles are intended to help riders develop fundamental racing skills, including throttle control, braking, body positioning and cornering, before moving to larger race machines.

Ohvale mini race bikes launched carandbike 2

The range uses air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engines with carburettor fuelling and oil coolers. Transmission options include an automatic setup and four-speed gearboxes, depending on the variant.

Ohvale mini race bikes launched carandbike 6

The motorcycles feature high-strength steel trellis frames with aluminium swingarms. Suspension comprises upside-down front forks and rear piggyback monoshocks, with adjustment for compression, rebound and spring preload. Selected race variants also get fully adjustable 35mm OhRacing front forks.

Also Read: How To Start A Motorcycle Racing Career

Whats App Image 2026 10 06 at 7 42 05 PM 3

Braking hardware includes front and rear disc brakes, four-piston radial front calipers and braided steel brake lines, with Brembo components available on selected configurations.

The Ohvale motorcycles ride on aluminium alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo slick tyres and feature fibreglass racing bodywork and CNC-machined footrests. Depending on the model, equipment can include a slipper clutch and an electronic quickshifter.

Whats App Image 2026 10 06 at 7 42 05 PM 2

HOM Auto Solutions plans to work with racing academies, trainers and karting facilities to expand access to structured motorcycle racing training in India. The initiative is aimed at creating a more accessible pathway for young riders to gain circuit experience and progress into competitive motorsport.

Also Read: California Superbike School: Finding Speed The Right Way

Ohvale mini race bikes launched carandbike 8

Ohvale India Launch Prices

ModelVariant PriceVariant Price
GP-0 110 AutomaticStandard₹7,30,000
GP-0 160 4-SpeedRace₹9,50,000
GP-2 190 4-SpeedStandard₹9,90,000
GP-2 190 4-SpeedRace₹12,75,000
# Ohvale mini race bikes# Ohvale bike# Ohvale# House of Machines# Ohvale GP0# Ohvale GP2# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Janak Sorap
Janak Sorap

Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.

Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap
EmailFacebookLinkedInTwitter
AD
AD

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Ohvale Racing Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.30 Lakh