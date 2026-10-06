Ohvale Racing Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.30 Lakh

HOM Auto Solutions LLP, the official importer of Ohvale motorcycles in India, has launched three purpose-built racing motorcycles: the GP-0 110 Automatic, GP-0 160 4-Speed and GP-2 190 4-Speed. Prices start at Rs 7.30 lakh, although individual prices for all three models have not been specified.

Designed exclusively for circuit use, the compact motorcycles are intended to help riders develop fundamental racing skills, including throttle control, braking, body positioning and cornering, before moving to larger race machines.

The range uses air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engines with carburettor fuelling and oil coolers. Transmission options include an automatic setup and four-speed gearboxes, depending on the variant.

The motorcycles feature high-strength steel trellis frames with aluminium swingarms. Suspension comprises upside-down front forks and rear piggyback monoshocks, with adjustment for compression, rebound and spring preload. Selected race variants also get fully adjustable 35mm OhRacing front forks.

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Braking hardware includes front and rear disc brakes, four-piston radial front calipers and braided steel brake lines, with Brembo components available on selected configurations.

The Ohvale motorcycles ride on aluminium alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo slick tyres and feature fibreglass racing bodywork and CNC-machined footrests. Depending on the model, equipment can include a slipper clutch and an electronic quickshifter.

HOM Auto Solutions plans to work with racing academies, trainers and karting facilities to expand access to structured motorcycle racing training in India. The initiative is aimed at creating a more accessible pathway for young riders to gain circuit experience and progress into competitive motorsport.

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Ohvale India Launch Prices