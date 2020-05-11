Okinawa Resumes Operations With 25 Per Cent Workforce

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has resumed operations with 25 per cent workforce at its corporate office and manufacturing unit following the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown rules. In a statement, Okinawa said that the company will maintain safety measures at the workplace, manufacturing unit and dealership network, as it begins business activities. Okinawa dealerships will also operate with 25 per cent staff, the company stated, saying that an advisory has been issued to the dealer network. All Okinawa products will be sanitized before getting dispatched from the assembly at the manufacturing unit. Dealer partners will also sanitize the products after receiving them, the company said.

"In this unfortunate scenario for the entire nation, Okinawa as a responsible brand is taking all the possible measures to safeguard its workforce, dealer partners, and customers. We along with the Government need to work in sync to sail through these challenging times. As the Government has announced a relaxation on economic activities, we have decided to resume business operations gradually, maintaining all the precautions. Hence, we are ensuring the safety and sanitation of all the touchpoints. We have issued an advisory to our dealer partners and a comprehensive standard operating procedure to our workforce, in order to ensure complete safety," said Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa.

The Okinawa manufacturing plant will operate with 25 per cent workforce, but strict social distancing and safety measures like masks and santizing will be followed

To ensure the safety of customers and dealers, proper thermal screening will be conducted at all Okinawa dealerships. All dealerships re-opening in orange and green zones will be disinfected on a daily basis. At the corporate office, Okinawa is taking precautionary measures by working on seating arrangements of the employees to maintain social distancing. Following the government advisory, the brand has also made the Aarogya Setu mobile app compulsory for employees along with masks and other protective equipment.

As a human resource initiative, all departments have been assigned dedicated committees to ensure SOP adherence. The HR department will also conduct COVID 19 awareness sessions everyday with the employees. The company has also prepared a special team to transport employees to the hospital in case of any medical emergency, and further to the government quarantine center, if found positive. Okinawa has also installed a sanitization tunnel at the plant for employees, before resuming manufacturing activities.

