India's largest mobility platform Ola has taken further steps to help take on the deadly Coronavirus and the negative impacts the pandemic is showing on the society and the economy. Till now the company was focussed on the welfare of its driver partners but now it has gone ahead and made significant monetary contributions to the Government to fight the cause. The cab aggregator has pledged a sum of ₹ 5 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures at a national level. The group has also committed a sum of ₹ 3 crore towards the Chief Minister's relief funds of various states.

(Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has donated a year's salary toward 'Drive the driver fund')

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group said, "From healthcare workers to essential supplies providers, to the hundreds of thousands of officials, law enforcement personnel, and various frontline civil service workers, we are grateful for the services of those who are going beyond their call of duty to help the people of our nation. We at Ola will continue to work towards supporting the Government's efforts and help our communities in every way possible."

Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, had recently launched the 'Drive the Driver Fund.' The fund aims to support cab, auto-rickshaw, and kaali-peeli taxi drivers across the country, through contributions from the Ola Group and through a crowdfunding platform for citizens and institutions. Ola says the company and its employees have already contributed ₹ 20 crore towards this cause, while Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola has forgone his 1 year's salary towards the fund. The company is hoping this long term fund will help drivers and their families through and beyond this pandemic, through various initiatives including financial support for medical emergencies as well as essential supplies distribution in driver communities.

