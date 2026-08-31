Parth Jindal Appointed Chairman of JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India has announced the appointment of JSW Group scion Parth Jindal as its new Chairman. Jindal has served as a Director of the company since JSW bought a stake in the SAIC-owned company. The company says that Jindal’s appointment as Chairman is with immediate effect.



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Outside of his role at JSW MG Motor India, Parth Jindal is also the Managing Director of JSW Paint & JSW Cement while also holding a director’s seat in other JSW ventures such as JSW Energy. Jindal is also the founder of JW Defence and Aerospace.



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Since JSW acquired a stake in MG Motor India, Jindal has played a notable role in the joint venture’s product strategy, manufacturing, as well as localisation plans.



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JSW MG Motor India has been putting increased focus on ‘New Energy Vehicles’. The company unveiled its first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV for the Indian market in recent weeks alongside an all-new three-row electric SUV, both underpinned by an all-new platform. Another all-electric model is also expected to launch in India this financial year.



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Since the joint venture, JSW MG Motor India has also forayed into the luxury EV space with premium models such as the MG Cyberster electric sports car and the M9 large electric MPV.