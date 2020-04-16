Passenger Vehicle Production Down 38.14 Per Cent In March 2020

Mayhem broke out last month after the sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in our country to control which the entire nation had to go under a lockdown starting March 24. Production started taking a hit almost a week before the lockdown when we started hearing about automakers scaling down operations and were completely stopped on the day of Janata Curfew on March 22. This took quite a toll on the production numbers for March 2020. While the overall industry witnessed a decline of 33.61 per cent at 14,47,345 units as compared to 21,80,203 units manufactured a year ago, production of passenger vehicles (PVs) slumped by 38.14 per cent 2,07,196 units as compared to 3,34,948 units assembled in the same month last year.

(Car manufacturers started scaling down on production process almost a week before lockdown was delcared)

Production of passenger cars went down by 43.84 per cent at 1,22,037 units against 2,17,292 units which were manufactured a year ago. In the same months, the utility vehicle (UV) segment recorded a decline of 19.24 per cent at 78,334 units as compared to 96,997 units. Production of vans too witnessed a heavy drop of 66.96 per cent at 6825 units as compared to 20,659 units. Production of commercial vehicles (CVs) went down by a whopping 82.88 per cent at 18,057 units as compared to 1,05,475 units. Production of two-wheelers too went down by 28.21 per cent at 11,61,826 units against 16,18,406 units while production of three-wheelers went down by 50.39 per cent at 59,813 units as compared to 1,20,578 units. The quadricycle segment too witnessed a decline of 43.09 per cent at 453 units as compared to 796 units.

Auto sales also remained subdued in March 2020.

With all dealerships remaining closed across the nation during the lockdown, sales have also remained subdued in March. Auto sales overall went down by 44.95 per cent in March 2020 selling 10,50,367 units last month as compared to 19,08,097 units which were sold in the same month a year ago. Sales of passenger vehicles went down by 51 per cent in March 2020 selling 143,861 units as compared to 2,91,861 units a year ago.

