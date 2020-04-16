New Cars and Bikes in India

Passenger Vehicle Production Down 38.14 Per Cent In March 2020

Partially owing to the nationwide lockdown called to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, auto production across categories went down by 33.61 per cent in March 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
India's auto industry had to scale down operations March 23 onwards

Highlights

  • Auto industry had stopped operations March 22 onwards.
  • Overall auto production went down by 33.61 per cent in March 2020.
  • Auto sales too remained subdued last month.

Mayhem broke out last month after the sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in our country to control which the entire nation had to go under a lockdown starting March 24. Production started taking a hit almost a week before the lockdown when we started hearing about automakers scaling down operations and were completely stopped on the day of Janata Curfew on March 22. This took quite a toll on the production numbers for March 2020. While the overall industry witnessed a decline of 33.61 per cent at 14,47,345 units as compared to 21,80,203 units manufactured a year ago, production of passenger vehicles (PVs) slumped by 38.14 per cent 2,07,196 units as compared to 3,34,948 units assembled in the same month last year.

Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 51 Per Cent In March 2020 

ifmbabns

(Car manufacturers started scaling down on production process almost a week before lockdown was delcared)

Production of passenger cars went down by 43.84 per cent at 1,22,037 units against 2,17,292 units which were manufactured a year ago. In the same months, the utility vehicle (UV) segment recorded a decline of 19.24 per cent at 78,334 units as compared to 96,997 units. Production of vans too witnessed a heavy drop of 66.96 per cent at 6825 units as compared to 20,659 units. Production of commercial vehicles (CVs) went down by a whopping 82.88 per cent at 18,057 units as compared to 1,05,475 units. Production of two-wheelers too went down by 28.21 per cent at 11,61,826 units against 16,18,406 units while production of three-wheelers went down by 50.39 per cent at 59,813 units as compared to 1,20,578 units. The quadricycle segment too witnessed a decline of 43.09 per cent at 453 units as compared to 796 units.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Automobile Sector May Start Operations Soon

4837bv5g

Auto sales also remained subdued in March 2020.

0 Comments

With all dealerships remaining closed across the nation during the lockdown, sales have also remained subdued in March. Auto sales overall went down by 44.95 per cent in March 2020 selling 10,50,367 units last month as compared to 19,08,097 units which were sold in the same month a year ago. Sales of passenger vehicles went down by 51 per cent in March 2020 selling 143,861 units as compared to 2,91,861 units a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini Huracan
₹ 2.99 - 4.1 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
Yesteryears' Popular Actresses & Their Luxurious Rides
Yesteryears' Popular Actresses & Their Luxurious Rides
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities