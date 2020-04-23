New Cars and Bikes in India

Passenger Vehicles Exports Down By 44.24 Per Cent in March 2020

Export of passenger cars went down by 59.64 per cent at 20,994 units compared to 52,021 units in March last year while UV segment witnessed a growth of 8.75 per cent at 16,895 units against 15,535 units a year ago.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Export of passenger cars went down by 59.64 per cent at 20,994 units.

Highlights

  • Export of passenger cars went down by 59.64 per cent at 20,994 units.
  • Exports of SUVs went up by 8.75 per cent at 16,895 units.
  • Export of two-wheelers dropped by 13.12 per cent at 2,18,328 units.

The lockdown called fight against the Coronavirus crisis has not only taken a toll on sales and production last month, but exports too have remained subdued. Overall, the industry has recorded a decline of 24.51 per cent in exports at 2,86,032 units as compared to 3,78,914 units in the same month last year while the passenger vehicle (PV) segment witnessed exports going down by 44.24 per cent at 37,964 units as compared to 68,080 units. Export of passenger cars went down by 59.64 per cent at 20,994 units compared to 52,021 units in March last year while UV segment witnessed a growth of 8.75 per cent at 16,895 units against 15,535 units a year ago. Export of vans slumped by 85.69 per cent at 75 units comparted to 524 units in the same month last year.

Also ReadPassenger Vehicle Sales Down By 51 Per Cent In March 2020

jeep compass exports

Exports of SUVs increased by 8.75 per cent.

Export of two-wheelers also took a hit dropping by 13.12 per cent at 2,18,328 units as compared to 2,51,303 units exported a year ago while three wheelers exports went down by 46.73 per cent at 25,899 units as compared to 48,617 units. In the same month, commercial vehicles' (CVs) export too dropped by 65.45 per cent at 3625 units as compared to 10,492 units in the same month last year. The quadricycle segment too saw exports going down by 48.82 per cent at 216 units as compared to 422 units in the same month last year.

Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Production Down 38.14 Per Cent In March 2020

0 Comments

Auto sales in the domestic market too went down by 44.95 per cent in March 2020 selling 10,50,367 units last month as compared to 19,08,097 units which were sold in the same month a year ago. The overall industry witnessed a decline of 33.61 per cent in production at 14,47,345 units as compared to 21,80,203 units manufactured a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
MG Hector Plus Launch Postponed To June Owing To The Coronavirus Lockdown
MG Hector Plus Launch Postponed To June Owing To The Coronavirus Lockdown
Bajaj Auto To Reopen Aurangabad and Rudrapur Plants
Bajaj Auto To Reopen Aurangabad and Rudrapur Plants
Exclusive: MG Motor India Offers Its Workshops To Sanitise Police Vehicles Post Lockdown
Exclusive: MG Motor India Offers Its Workshops To Sanitise Police Vehicles Post Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities