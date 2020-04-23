Passenger Vehicles Exports Down By 44.24 Per Cent in March 2020

The lockdown called fight against the Coronavirus crisis has not only taken a toll on sales and production last month, but exports too have remained subdued. Overall, the industry has recorded a decline of 24.51 per cent in exports at 2,86,032 units as compared to 3,78,914 units in the same month last year while the passenger vehicle (PV) segment witnessed exports going down by 44.24 per cent at 37,964 units as compared to 68,080 units. Export of passenger cars went down by 59.64 per cent at 20,994 units compared to 52,021 units in March last year while UV segment witnessed a growth of 8.75 per cent at 16,895 units against 15,535 units a year ago. Export of vans slumped by 85.69 per cent at 75 units comparted to 524 units in the same month last year.

Exports of SUVs increased by 8.75 per cent.

Export of two-wheelers also took a hit dropping by 13.12 per cent at 2,18,328 units as compared to 2,51,303 units exported a year ago while three wheelers exports went down by 46.73 per cent at 25,899 units as compared to 48,617 units. In the same month, commercial vehicles' (CVs) export too dropped by 65.45 per cent at 3625 units as compared to 10,492 units in the same month last year. The quadricycle segment too saw exports going down by 48.82 per cent at 216 units as compared to 422 units in the same month last year.

Auto sales in the domestic market too went down by 44.95 per cent in March 2020 selling 10,50,367 units last month as compared to 19,08,097 units which were sold in the same month a year ago. The overall industry witnessed a decline of 33.61 per cent in production at 14,47,345 units as compared to 21,80,203 units manufactured a year ago.

